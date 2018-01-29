Namibia: Woman Charged With Murder for Illegal Abortion At Walvis

A WOMAN was charged with murder for allegedly aborting a pregnancy of nine months at Walvis Bay on Saturday.

A crime report issued by Erongo crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu of the police on Sunday said the woman allegedly travelled from Windhoek to Walvis Bay on Friday.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old woman allegedly started complaining of pain in the abdomen and was taken to the Walvis Bay State Hospital where nurses discovered upon examining her that she had performed an illegal abortion with the use of a certain tablet.

"A Caesarean section was immediately done on her to save the baby, but it was too late," said Iikuyu.

The suspect is in a stable condition but is in hospital under police guard.

She is expected to appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court immediately after her release from the hospital.

In the meantime, police investigations continue.

In a separate incident at Kuisebmond on Thursday, a 33-year-old member of the Namibian Defence Force was arrested for allegedly raping his ex-girlfriend.

The soldier allegedly asked the 33-year-old woman to travel from Windhoek to Walvis Bay so they can talk and perhaps get back together.

Iikuyu explained that the suspect shared a room with the ex-girlfriend, who refused to engage in sexual intercourse with him.

It is alleged that the man then forcibly had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court today.

- Nampa