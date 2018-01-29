29 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Woman Charged With Murder for Illegal Abortion At Walvis

Tagged:

Related Topics

A WOMAN was charged with murder for allegedly aborting a pregnancy of nine months at Walvis Bay on Saturday.

A crime report issued by Erongo crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu of the police on Sunday said the woman allegedly travelled from Windhoek to Walvis Bay on Friday.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old woman allegedly started complaining of pain in the abdomen and was taken to the Walvis Bay State Hospital where nurses discovered upon examining her that she had performed an illegal abortion with the use of a certain tablet.

"A Caesarean section was immediately done on her to save the baby, but it was too late," said Iikuyu.

The suspect is in a stable condition but is in hospital under police guard.

She is expected to appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court immediately after her release from the hospital.

In the meantime, police investigations continue.

In a separate incident at Kuisebmond on Thursday, a 33-year-old member of the Namibian Defence Force was arrested for allegedly raping his ex-girlfriend.

The soldier allegedly asked the 33-year-old woman to travel from Windhoek to Walvis Bay so they can talk and perhaps get back together.

Iikuyu explained that the suspect shared a room with the ex-girlfriend, who refused to engage in sexual intercourse with him.

It is alleged that the man then forcibly had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court today.

- Nampa

Namibia

Teckla Lameck, Husband Sued for U.S.$1.5 Million

FORMER Public Service Commission member Teckla Lameck and her husband, Festus Lameck, are at risk of losing their farms… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.