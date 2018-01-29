Namibia: We Want Our Results, Students Tell Unam

SOME University of Namibia students from various faculties are still awaiting their 2017 final exam results, despite the registration process being in full swing already.

The students say the delay in accessing their final examination results is preventing them from registering, and others from seeking jobs.

A number of students say they do not know whether to register for supplementary examinations or attend the Unam summer school, which is already nearing its end. The summer school caters for students who have failed, and is held from December until mid-January, after which students can rewrite their exams in February. The Namibian could not establish how many students had been affected, but some of the students are from the accounting, humanities and education faculties.

"We enquired from the university last year in December, and were informed that the problem was with the faculty of humanities. Last week, I called again, and was told the same thing. It is very frustrating," said Kuraumune Kauraere, who was in his final year in education last year. Other frustrated students took to social media to vent their anger.

"Students are looking for jobs, but Unam did not update their records, and want students to pay registration fees. Where do you expect students to get the money? I think someone somewhere is failing to do what they have been entrusted to do. We wrote exams, and want our results to help us hunt for jobs and help our families," one student wrote.

Another student wrote that the university had promised to look into the matter, but he has not heard from them.

"The exam officer told me the list was taken by the lecturer for him to go and load on the students' portals. He even texted the lecturer to update my results in my presence, but up to date, nothing is on my portal. No exam mark, nor final mark."

"Summer school has already ended. Now we have to register, and if we fail, no exam results. I am so frustrated," said yet another student.

Unam spokesperson Simon Namesho yesterday said students are supposed to be able to access their results on the portal, unless they owe the institution money.

"I am not sure what the problem could be. It is possible that they owe money, and they are just trying to take chances, especially the students from the faculty of humanities," he stated. As for the students of education faculty, Namesho said it could be due to recent changes made on the codes of qualifications.

"The faculty of education changed the way it codes its qualifications. Instead of the applying codes per specialisation, the faculty now codes the qualification. This might cause some students temporarily unable to view their result on the first log in attempt but subsequently the system synchronises and diverts a student's log in onto the appropriate qualification code. Students from the Faculty of education not able to log in after several attempts are advised to contact their faculty officer or the computer centre for assistance on the matter," said Namesho. He said the fact that there were many students registering for the 2018 academic year, including some seniors, means that the majority of them have had access to their results. Meanwhile, Namesho said in a statement on Friday that the university has extended the registration period for first-year students from 27 January to 2 February. He added that aspiring students who still wish to apply to Unam are advised to apply online from 29 January until 2 February.

"The late application fee of N$300 will apply to applications submitted manually, and online applications remain free of charge," he said. Admission statuses for late applications will be communicated from 7 to 9 February, while late registrations are scheduled for 7 until 9 February at all Unam campuses and regional centres.