FIVE family members died at the Mazwangendabo village in the Zambezi region at around 09h00 on Friday after their hut was struck by lightning and razed to the ground while they were inside.

The deceased were identified as Mateus Diveve (45), Pelekelo Diveve (37), Tumone Diveve (5), Maria Diveve (3) and Kadoli Diveve, a nine-month-old-baby.

Zambezi regional police commissioner Karel Theron confirmed the incident to The Namibian yesterday.