South Africa: Proteas Have No Issues With Misfiring De Kock

Quinton de Kock struggled with the bat more than most in South Africa's 2-1 Test series victory over India.

In six knocks, the Proteas wicketkeeper scored 71 runs at an average of 11.83 that included two first ball ducks.

To put that into perspective, all of Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj outscored De Kock in this series.

What makes that all the more concerning is the fact that, throughout the series, South Africa have opted to go bowling-heavy and that has seen De Kock employed as their No 6.

De Kock has never been one to think too much about what he does at the crease. He plays on instinct, backs himself to play his shots and he has often described his own approach to the game as "see ball, hit ball".

It has worked for the most part, but De Kock's Test average has now dipped below 40 as a result of his struggles against India.

With four massive Tests against Australia coming up in March, South Africa need De Kock to start firing again.

For skipper Faf du Plessis, there is no cause for alarm just yet.

"We all go through lean patches. I think the white ball is coming at a good time for Quinny, it will unshackle him," said Du Plessis, referring to the six-match ODI series against India that starts in Durban on Thursday.

"He's obviously disappointed, as any player would be. He will go back and work hard on his game and make sure he can be better for the Australian series."

It was important, Du Plessis said, not to try and change De Kock's approach to batting.

"With Quinny, he's a personality that doesn't think too much about technical stuff. He's a free spirit, x-factor player," Du Plessis said.

"So when things go wrong, as any player, you'll feel like there's pressure on you to perform.

"For Quinny it is just confidence. As soon as he gets one innings where he's hitting the ball in the middle again, he'll just jump straight back onto that boat of relaxing and just playing his game.

"I think it's very important that you don't try and change the way Quinton plays, because if you start talking from a technical point of view to Quinton - he's never played the game like that.

"It's just the case that sometimes in cricket you're in form and you're on top and the runs come.

"Quinny is just at the bottom of the wave at the moment but I know he'll fight back to get on top again."

