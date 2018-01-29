Namibia: Germany Reinstates Genocide Motion

GERMANY on Friday reinstated the motion to dismiss the genocide case that was filed by the descendants of the Ovaherero/Nama genocide victims in the United States in January last year.

The case was filed by paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro and the late chief David Frederick on behalf of the Ovaherero/Ovambanderu and the Nama people.

Vetaruhe Kandorozu, who attended the pre-trial session, posted information on his Facebook account on Friday about the move by Germany.

Politician Arnold Tjihuiko also told The Namibian on Friday that the case had been postponed to 3 May 2018.

The Namibian understands that the case was postponed because of technical difficulties.

Germany first filed the motion to dismiss the case on the grounds of state immunity with their New York-based lawyer, Jeffrey Harris, on 11 January 2018.

Presiding judge Laura Taylor Swain threw out their argument on 16 January 2018, and gave Germany until 9 February to come up with better reasons why the case should be dismissed.

Germany then appeared in court for the first time last Friday through lawyer Jeffrey Harris after defying orders to do so on three occasions last year.

At this court appearance, Harris reinstated the notion of dismissing the case, to which German foreign affairs office spokesperson Maria Adebahr later told Agence France Presse reporters that Germany needed to convey the principle of state immunity formally before the court.

In this light, judge Swain gave lawyer Kenneth McKallion, who is representing Rukoro and the Nama traditional authorities as well as others, until 14 February 2018 to file and amend their case.

Kandorozu said the next court hearing can be a pre-trial conference, depending on whether there is sufficient evidence to override German foreign immunity.

Rukoro had announced before his departure for New York that they had found a copy of the original extermination order, and confidently said they would fight Germany with all their might.