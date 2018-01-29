Kenya: Cloud Hangs Over Nasa Dialogue After Cabinet Is Named

The jury is still out on whether the unveiling of the full Cabinet by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday dashed the hopes of national dialogue and inclusion of the opposition in government.

When on January 5 the President unveiled a partial list of nine Cabinet secretaries, political pundits argued that the remaining slots had been left vacant to entice the Opposition with the possibility of having them fill them as a way of ending the dispute on last year's presidential election.

CABINET

But the President did not just unveil the remainder of his Cabinet, but also nominees for the principal secretary positions and a new post of chief administrative secretary, as well as ambassadorial postings. They were, however, largely occupied by politicians who lost in the August 8, 2017 election.

National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed dismissed the notion of wooing the Opposition with Cabinet posts as misplaced.

"We have not been calling for dialogue for positions in the Executive" said Mr Mohamed, the Suna East MP. "Those advancing such sentiments are missing the point, and totally."

Throughout the political impasse, Nasa has insisted that it was not interested in sharing a government with Jubilee Party -- "nusu mkate" (half a loaf) as is commonly referred to.

DEMANDS

The coalition placed the push for electoral justice at the apex of its demand for national dialogue.

Other issues it wanted discussed are strengthening of devolution, security and good governance.

"What we want is to reform this country, so that we remove the management of elections from the capture of the State," said Mr Mohamed. "Cabinet positions are just for five people. We are interested in issues that affect 40 million Kenyans."

He said the coalition took the issues so seriously that, if President Kenyatta accepts to dialogue on them, they may change tune and allow its MPs to participate in the vetting of the nominees to the Cabinet and other positions.

IMPASSE

Foreign envoys led by US ambassador Robert Godec have actively shuttled between the Executive and the Opposition with hopes of developing consensus on the political impasse that threatens to paralyse the nation, especially with the plans to swear in Mr Odinga tomorrow.

Mr Godec is alleged to have been pushing to have opposition leader Raila Odinga elevated to a statesman complete with the trappings of state power as part of efforts to end the political standoff.

The Opposition on Sunday, however, said that even with the naming of the full Cabinet it would not relent on its push for dialogue as none of the issues they have been raising have been addressed.

DIALOGUE

Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Barack Muluka agreed with Mr Mohamed, insisting that the Opposition's push for dialogue had never been about formation or inclusion in government and therefore the quest for dialogue would continue.

"Our call for dialogue has been on electoral justice and respect of independent institutions which has been misused by the executive and not any kind of power-sharing with Jubilee. The push for dialogue, therefore, remains as the naming of the cabinet has not sorted out any," Mr Muluka said.

Wiper Party Secretary General Peter Mathuki also expressed the same sentiments. He said the dialogue the Opposition was pursuing was not only to cure immediate problems the country faced but even for its future prosperity.

"Our call for dialogue has nothing to do with the naming of the Cabinet. We have listed five thematic areas of engagement and both sides must show goodwill and humility for the common good of our country," Mr Mathuki said.

TERMS

Jubilee Party Secretary Raphael Tuju said the Opposition has been very clear that they are not interested in a nusu mkate arrangement.

"There has to be an Opposition in any country otherwise there would be no need for elections and Cabinet positions would just be shared out. The naming of the Cabinet is a prerogative of the President and he just did that," Mr Tuju said.

"The President has been very clear that the only dialogue he is ready to have is that of development," Tuju added.

Nasa argued that it would only engage the Jubilee administration in talks on electoral reforms, a change in the system of governance, devolution, as well as on reforming the Judiciary and the police.

But President Kenyatta has always maintained that, while his administration was open to any suggestions on development from both sides of the political divide, it would not engage in political dialogue with the opposition.