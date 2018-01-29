Nigeria: NPFL - Akwa Utd Climbs to the Top With 3-0 Defeat of Kwara Utd

Akwa United defeated Kwara United 3-0 yesterday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo to take over the leadership of the five-week old Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) from champions Plateau United.

Although both teams are on same 12 points from five matches, the Promise Keepers are on top based on superior +7 as against the +6 of the Jos team.

They are trailed by Lobi Stars (10 points), Wikki Tourists (on 9 points) and the duo of Kano Pillars and Sunshine Stars who are a point behind.

Kwara United is marooned at the bottom of the table having pulled only three points from the only victory it has to show so far. They share the bottom with Nasarawa United who however have a superior goal difference and a match on hand. Recently promoted Heartland is yet to record a win in five matches.

Michael Ibe set Akwa United on the winning path yesterday with a sweet finish in the 13th minute. Victor Mbaoma increased the lead in the 21st minute, as dribbled past the goalkeeper before slotting the ball home for his third goal of the season.

Ubong Friday who was unarguably the man of the match got the third for Akwa United nine minutes after the break.

Elsewhere yesterday, River United battled back from one goal down to hold Enyimba to a 1-1 draw at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Stanley Dimgba shot Enyimba into the lead in the added time of the first half as he converted a penalty awarded to the Aba team following a trip on Chinonso Okonkwo by Gabriel Olalekan inside the box.

Substitute Israel Daniel rescued a point for the hosts when he leveled scores 13 minutes from time.

Enyimba was however reduced to 10 men eight minutes from the end when Okonkwo was sent off for time wasting.

In Makurdi, Lobi Stars defeated Niger Tornadoes 3-1 courtesy of a brace by Samad Kadiri and an Ezekiel Mbah strike.

Abia Warriors and Sunshine Stars ended their game in Umuahia in a 0-0 draw while Katsina United enjoyed a comfortable evening at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium with a 3-0 thumping of Go Round FC.

Eric Dufegha, Joshua Agboola and Martins Usule were all on target for the hosts.

At the New Jos Stadium, Wikki Tourists beat FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0 with Nafiu Kabuga scoring the winner in the 31st minute. Nasarawa United is to host Rangers International in the last game of Match Day five fixtures tomorrow.

MATCH-DAY 5

Wikki Tourists 1-0 IfeanyiUbah

Akwa Ut-3 0 Kwara Utd

Lobi 3-1 Tornadoes

Heartland 1-1 Yobe Stars

Katsina Utd 3-0 Go Round FC

Rivers Utd 1-1 Enyimba

Abia Warriors 0-0 Sunshine

El-Kanemi 0-0 Kano Pillars

TODAY

Nasarawa Vs Rangers