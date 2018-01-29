Namibia: Shaningwa Threatens to Dissolve Reho Council

URBAN development minister Sophia Shaningwa has threatened to dissolve the Rehoboth Town Council over the non-implementation of ministerial directives.

The Namibian understands that Shaningwa wrote to mayor Christina Blaauw last week, threatening to invoke the Local Authorities Act and dissolve the council if it continues to defy her directives.

Council sources said she gave the councillors until 22 February to implement her directives, or face the consequences.

It is not clear whether the directives Shaningwa referred to in her letter pertain to those she mentioned in another letter to Blaauw dated 10 January.

Attempts to get comment from Blaauw yesterday proved futile as her cellphone was not reachable.

However, an opposition councillor, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed the existence of a letter in which Shaningwa threatened to dissolve the council.

"The mayor received a letter and document detailing the new ministerial directives to be implemented by the council from the minister five days ago. But she has failed thus far to table these directives for council deliberation," the councillor noted.

The politician hinted that the latest directives relate to the findings of the investigation into a host of irregularities at the council.

In her letter dated 10 January, Shaningwa expressed concern over the state of governance and poor service delivery at the local authority.

She also directed the council to remove the acting chief executive officer, Willie Swartz, as a signatory on its books and accounts, as well as powers to appoint or suspend staff members, and to represent the council at forums and engagements with internal and external stakeholders.

Swartz has a pending case of misconduct, and faces serious allegations over irregularities around his reinstatement as a council employee.

The minister wanted the council to appoint those candidates, who were interviewed by the Rehoboth Town Council and her ministry last year, without further delay.

"The filling of any other vacant positions may be considered upon "prior consultation with and expressed written consent from my office", she stated in the 10 January letter.

Shaningwa further directed the council to end the payment or reinstatement of housing allowances to council staff, which was done in contravention of Rule 10 (6) of the gazetted council personnel rules, and to recover all payments wrongly paid to the said staff.

Council was also told to develop and submit a plan of action indicating the developmental challenges they were facing, and the strategies and programmes/actions to resolve such.

That plan should have cost estimates and timelines, and what the council was doing to address the challenges to improve service delivery.

The Namibian reported in 2016 that Shaningwa had warned the Rehoboth Town Council that any failure to comply with the recommendations would have serious consequences.

The said recommendations state that all decisions the council took at its 14 December 2015 meeting be declared null and void, as it had been convened unlawfully during a time when it was meant to be in recess.