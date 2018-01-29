Namibia: Finland to Explore Business Opportunities in Namibia

FINNISH speaker of parliament Maria Lohela says her office will organise high-level delegations of politicians and professionals to explore business opportunities in Namibia.

Lohela made these remarks at a media briefing in Windhoek during her visit to Namibia last week.

The visit was meant to enhance cooperation between the Finnish and Namibian parliament and find possible ways to strengthen bilateral agreements between the two governments.

Lohela said due to the current political stability, Namibia presents more hope and a "lot of business opportunities" than other African countries.

She said the business opportunities are in areas of tourism and vocational training education.

She thus said her office will in the future organise a visit by Finnish politicians and other professionals to explore investment opportunities in Namibia to strengthen bilateral cooperation. "I see great potential for business, because, you are a stable and secure society. There is also great potential for Finnish companies to cooperate and do business with their Namibian counterparts," Lohela said, adding that her parliament will also do its best to promote Namibian tourism in Finland.

"People in Finland have hope when you talk about Namibia. We hope that we will see more Finnish tourists coming to Namibia," she said.

During her stay in the country, Lohela visited various institutions and ministries to discuss possible cooperation in areas of tourism, water management and sanitation, urban infrastructural planning and development and targeted industrial development.

Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi said one of the outstanding aspects discussed was possible ways to promote the e-parliament and digital conferencing system (between the two parliaments) that would "eliminate the usage of paper". This engagement would come with the possibility of Namibian parliamentary staff attached to the Finnish parliament. Katjavivi added that they also discussed the possible donation of library literature as well as building a section in the library dedicated to civil society engagement.

"We also want to find resources to equip our library with appropriate reference books that will help members of parliament to access information easily," he said.

Another topic discussed was the idea of mounting a campaign to deal with gender-based violence in a much more targeted approach.

Katjavivi said the two parliaments crafted a framework on the joint action to combat gender-based violence.

"We are going to have a training programme, targeting personnel dealing with gender-based violence so that our legal system will not allow people who are not properly trained to take on gender-based cases," he said.

"Our immediate objective is to seek ways to tighten the legal framework dealing with gender-based violence," Katjavivi said.

He, however, said the framework would only be made public after consultations with relevant stakeholders including the gender and equality ministry.