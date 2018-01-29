South Africa: Limpopo Police Officer Honoured for Commitment at SAPS National Excellence Awards

A Limpopo police officer, who was shot six times, was honoured for his commitment to the police during the 5th National Excellence Awards held in Durban.

The awards event, which was on Friday evening, recognise and reward "outstanding performance, exceptional devotion to community relations and extraordinary courage" within the South African Police Service.

This year's awards boasted 30 categories, which included five special categories awarded by the Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula and the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service General Khehla Sitole.

Colonel David Mahlaola, 57, was given the Laureate Award, receiving a new vehicle, sponsored by Old Mutual.

Mahlaola, a warrant officer at the time, was followed to his home in Tzaneen by criminals in 1990 and shot six times. He survived the ordeal, but suffered spinal injuries and was paralysed from the waist down.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mashadi Selepe, said Mahlaola's health had since improved, allowing him to walk with a walking stick. Selepe said despite his injuries, Mahlaola had not been deterred from performing his day-to-day duties as a commissioned officer. Mahlaola said being a police officer was a calling."I would like to encourage every member in the SAPS to continue to combat crime and make sure criminals do not have a space to operate in our society."

The other winners of the 5th National Excellence Awards were: National Commissioner's Award (3): Constable T J Mokoena, Captain A Freemantle, Lieutenant Colonel M C Grobler

Minister's Award (2): Lieutenant Colonel G Jacobs, General Worker T E Sigudhla

Administration Employee of the Year Level 1-7: Constable TS Magwaza

Administration Employee of the Year Level 8-12: Lieutenant Colonel S Arendt

Administration Team of the Year: Brigadier K Jonker

Visible Policing Employee of the Year Level 5-7: Sergeant S Xaba

Visible Policing Employee of the Year Level 8-12: Colonel A Vinqi

Visible Policing Team of the Year: Sergeant TP Thesele

Detective Employee of the Year Level 5-7: Constable PSE Nkabinde

Detective Employee of the Year Level 8-12: Colonel SB Raphulu

Detective Team of the Year: Colonel A Wiese

Crime Intelligence Employee of the Year Level 5-7: Warrant Officer S Jones

Crime Intelligence Employee of the Year Level 8-12: Lieutenant Colonel MC Maakamedi

Crime Intelligence Team of the Year: Colonel TT Malahlela

PSS Employee of the Year (Level 5-7): Warrant Officer D Govender

PSS Employee Of the Year (Level 8-12): Lieutenant Colonel S A Dlamini

FCS Investigator Of the Year (Level 5 - 7): Constable T J Mokoena

FCS Investigator Of the Year (Level 8 - 12): Captain B J Moela

FCS Investigator Team of the Year: Lieutenant Colonel A Kruger

Senior Administration Manager of the Year (Administration) Level 13-15: Lieutenant General P C Jacobs

Senior Operational Manager of the Year (Operational) Level 13-15: Brigadier S D Khumalo

Best Station of the year: SAPS (Port Shepstone) Brigadier MS Nala

Reservist of the year: Reservist Constable A S Ntamo

Person with disability of the year: Colonel K D Mahlaola

Community Policing Forum of the Year: KZN J Singh (Chatsworth)

Woman of the Year: Warrant Officer E S Magoa

Man of the Year: Constable M A Khomo

Sports man of the Year: Lieutenant Colonel F S Masondo

Sports woman of the Year: Personnel Officer J Rossouw

Sports Person with Disability: Warrant Officer A J Botha

