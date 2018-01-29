South Africa: Limpopo Police Officer Honoured for Commitment at SAPS National Excellence Awards

A Limpopo police officer, who was shot six times, was honoured for his commitment to the police during the 5th National Excellence Awards held in Durban.
The awards event, which was on Friday evening, recognise and reward "outstanding performance, exceptional devotion to community relations and extraordinary courage" within the South African Police Service.
This year's awards boasted 30 categories, which included five special categories awarded by the Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula and the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service General Khehla Sitole.
Colonel David Mahlaola, 57, was given the Laureate Award, receiving a new vehicle, sponsored by Old Mutual.
Mahlaola, a warrant officer at the time, was followed to his home in Tzaneen by criminals in 1990 and shot six times. He survived the ordeal, but suffered spinal injuries and was paralysed from the waist down.
Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mashadi Selepe, said Mahlaola's health had since improved, allowing him to walk with a walking stick. Selepe said despite his injuries, Mahlaola had not been deterred from performing his day-to-day duties as a commissioned officer. Mahlaola said being a police officer was a calling."I would like to encourage every member in the SAPS to continue to combat crime and make sure criminals do not have a space to operate in our society."
The other winners of the 5th National Excellence Awards were: National Commissioner's Award (3): Constable T J Mokoena, Captain A Freemantle, Lieutenant Colonel M C Grobler
Minister's Award (2): Lieutenant Colonel G Jacobs, General Worker T E Sigudhla
Administration Employee of the Year Level 1-7: Constable TS Magwaza
Administration Employee of the Year Level 8-12: Lieutenant Colonel S Arendt
Administration Team of the Year: Brigadier K Jonker
Visible Policing Employee of the Year Level 5-7: Sergeant S Xaba
Visible Policing Employee of the Year Level 8-12: Colonel A Vinqi
Visible Policing Team of the Year: Sergeant TP Thesele
Detective Employee of the Year Level 5-7: Constable PSE Nkabinde
Detective Employee of the Year Level 8-12: Colonel SB Raphulu
Detective Team of the Year: Colonel A Wiese
Crime Intelligence Employee of the Year Level 5-7: Warrant Officer S Jones
Crime Intelligence Employee of the Year Level 8-12: Lieutenant Colonel MC Maakamedi
Crime Intelligence Team of the Year: Colonel TT Malahlela
PSS Employee of the Year (Level 5-7): Warrant Officer D Govender
PSS Employee Of the Year (Level 8-12): Lieutenant Colonel S A Dlamini
FCS Investigator Of the Year (Level 5 - 7): Constable T J Mokoena
FCS Investigator Of the Year (Level 8 - 12): Captain B J Moela
FCS Investigator Team of the Year: Lieutenant Colonel A Kruger
Senior Administration Manager of the Year (Administration) Level 13-15: Lieutenant General P C Jacobs
Senior Operational Manager of the Year (Operational) Level 13-15: Brigadier S D Khumalo
Best Station of the year: SAPS (Port Shepstone) Brigadier MS Nala
Reservist of the year: Reservist Constable A S Ntamo
Person with disability of the year: Colonel K D Mahlaola
Community Policing Forum of the Year: KZN J Singh (Chatsworth)
Woman of the Year: Warrant Officer E S Magoa
Man of the Year: Constable M A Khomo
Sports man of the Year: Lieutenant Colonel F S Masondo
Sports woman of the Year: Personnel Officer J Rossouw
Sports Person with Disability: Warrant Officer A J Botha
Source: News24