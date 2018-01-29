28 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Leads Police to Murdered Girlfriend's Body in Pit Toilet

A man from Mndundu Village, in Willowvale, was arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend after he led police to her body on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson, captain Jackson Manatha, said the 33-year-old man's girlfriend, also 33, had been reported missing earlier in January.

Manatha said the man was the last person to be seen with the woman, when they left a tavern together on the January 2.

"Police looked for her all over but she could not be found. Willowvale Police Detectives then questioned the suspect who co-operated with them," he said.

Manatha said the man had then led the police to a pit toilet where the body of the woman was discovered.

"It is believed that the deceased was strangled before being dumped in the pit toilet," he said.

He said the identity of the woman would only be made known once all her relatives had been officially informed of her murder.

Manatha said the man would appear before the Willowvale Magistrate's Court on Monday January 29 2018.

Source: News24

South Africa

