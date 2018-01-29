Namibia: Six Stay in Jail On Cash Heist Charges

THE six men arrested after a cash-in-transit robbery at a Windhoek shopping centre in November last year are remaining in custody following their second court appearance on Friday.

The six - South African citizens Mthokozisi Kubeka (27), Lukas Ndlovu (36), Vincent Martin Khumalo (41), and Vusi Vuthelezi David (37), and Zimbabweans Shane Ntandoyenkosi Moyo (23) and Sibusiso Pumuzile Mguni (32) - heard in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Friday that the police's investigation of their case has not been completed yet, with the result that the matter was postponed to 27 March for further investigations to be done.

Magistrate Gerrit van Pletzen ordered that the six should remain in custody at the Windhoek Correctional Facility in the meantime.

They have been charged with counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, alternatively negligent discharge of a firearm, pointing of a firearm, theft of a pistol, and discharge of a firearm in a public place.

The state is alleging that they robbed a G4 Security guard of N$487 320 at the Westlane Lifestyle Centre in Pionierspark's Extension 1 on 13 November last year. The prosecution is also alleging that the robbers were armed with two guns, that they pointed their firearms at the guard and stole a 9mm pistol from him, and that they also tried to murder a second security guard by firing a shot at him.

The shot struck a reinforced window of the cash-in-transit vehicle in which the second guard was. He escaped injury.

A police spokesperson has told The Namibian that the police recovered N$336 000 upon the arrest of the six on 13 November.

During the court appearance on Friday, defence lawyers Kadhila Amoomo and Henry Shimutwikeni, who are representing five of the accused, also informed magistrate Van Pletzen that their clients were complaining about not being allowed to receive any visits from relatives or friends since their arrest. It was unconstitutional to deny them any visits, Amoomo charged.

Visits will have to be arranged through the police's regional crime investigations coordinator, the court was told.