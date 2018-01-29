Namibia: Kasha Working On New Film

'WHAT Goes Around, Comes Around' is the new film Kasha Entertainers is hoping to launch by end April, promising local movie lovers a homegrown Cinderella-style satire which aims to inspire Namibians to love one another regardless of background.

This will be executive producer and Namibian comedian Silas 'Kasha' Kangwe's third film since 2011.

Namibians will know him and Jerobiam 'Akawa' Shatiwa from the six-part series which aired on NBC, 'Kuutenya', and later the film 'Kasha na Mwiishishi'. Kangwe has also delivered various comedy presentations around the country.

Kangwe told The Namibian that he has always been the funny guy since he was just a little boy; fooling around with his peers and being happy when he could make others laugh. He has not grown out of that. Being a machine operator at Husab mine, he still jokes around with people, making fun of serious issues and in the same breath educating people about news and life.

"I am a funny guy. It's my nature. I want people to laugh; it's what I do. People must not take things too seriously. There's always something to laugh about; even the serious issues. It lightens up moods and helps people live comfortably with one another," he explained.

His role models are Uganda's 'Salvador' and Namibia's Neville Basson, while his favourite act is 'Osoufia in London'.

It's not easy being a comedian in Namibia though, especially when it comes to comedy film productions.

"It's easier to make it as a musician or a sportsman. Namibians are not so interested in local movies, but when one is produced, they like it and make copies and sell it. Then the actors stay broke - but they have to give their autographs," Kangwe complained.

He said support from local broadcasters for movies are also poor and that funds have to be sought from businesses. He would give an example of a movie costing about N$30 000 to produce but local broadcasters only paying N$5 000 for a series.

"There's a lot to cover: actors, equipment, production, facilities and marketing; it's not easy, but it has to be done," he concluded.

'What Comes Around, Goes Around' features a Namibian family which has a stepchild who is not treated fairly, but in the end, instead of repaying the family with evil, she repays them with love.