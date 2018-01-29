Nigeria: Thisday Model Portfolios Moderate to 43% On Profit Taking

Following massive profit taking at the stock market last week, the THISDAY Model Portfolio (TMP) fell to 42.5 per cent from 43.9 per cent the previous week. Three weeks of rally saw the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) gain over 17 per cent. Within those three weeks, some stocks climbed over 50 per cent, a development that also impacted the TMP positively to hit a new high of 43.9 per cent. However, many investors moved in to take advantage of the high prices. This profit taking affected the market negatively last week. In line with the negative performance, the TMP closed lower at 42.5 per cent compared with 43.9 per cent two weeks ago.

TMP is an initiative of THISDAY Economic and Financial Intelligence Unit (TEFIU), designed to enable leading stockbrokers and investment houses in the country share their trading skills and methodologies with ordinary investors. The investment houses involved in the project are Afrinvest Limited, FSDH Securities Limited, Capital Assets Limited, Meristem Limited and Lead Advisory Limited .

TMP consists of five different portfolio types constructed individually in conjunction with five leading stockbroking firms in the country with different investment objectives.

Each of the partner stock broking houses constructed a portfolio of 10 stocks selected according to their individual best judgement and using their best and well tested stock selection and investment strategies. Each of them then deployed an imaginary fund of N10 million to invest on the 10 stocks in whatever proportions they considered best.

So far, the TMP has recorded an aggregate gain of 42.5 per cent, meaning that the N50million imaginary fund deployed by the five firms N21.231 million. An analysis of the individual portfolios showed that four of them declined last week. Only a Portfolio D closed in the positive territory, moving from 57.5 per cent to 59.7 per cent. This indicates that N10 million deployed by Portfolio D has improved to N15.976 million.

Although Portfolio C closed at 68. 1 per cent and remains the highest growth, it was lower than the 69.1 per cent of the previous week. The N10 million deployed by the portfolio stood at N16.812 million as at last Friday.

Portfolio B fell from 51.4 per cent to 49.8 per cent, indicating that its value has grown from N10 million to N14.983 million. In same vein, Portfolio A that rose to 38 per cent the previous week, fell to 36.8 per cent last week. The N10 million deployed stood at N13.684 million.

Portfolio E which had a growth of 3.9 per cent the previous, closed in the red last week to end with a decline of 2.25 per cent. The N10 million deployed by the portfolio fell to N9.774 million last week.

Among the portfolios, all the 10 stocks in Portfolio B are positive. The highest is 148.4 per cent, followed by124 per cent. Others are: 66.6 per cent; 51.1 per cent; 47.1 per cent; 42.3 per cent; 16.4 per cent; 13.6 per cent and 2.5 per cent.