Nigeria: Elumelu, Tinubu, Dozie, Push Nigerian Agenda At Davos

Notable Nigerian business leaders, including the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Mr. Tony Elumelu; the Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu; the Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Bank Plc, Mr. Uzoma Dozie, joined global business executives and Heads of States to share the Nigerian perspective as well as engage in robust discussions at the just concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Over the last 48 years, WEF has evolved into a global platform for business, government and civil society to come together to shape global, regional and industry agenda.

This year's theme: 'Creating a shared future in a fractured world', focused on three main areas - the fourth industrial revolution, inclusive growth and leadership.

Other Nigerian business leaders that participated in the forum were the Executive Director and Co-founder Sahara Group, Tonye Cole, as well as a Nigerian government delegation led by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo.

The WEF also focused on proffering solutions towards achieving Sustainable Development in Africa.

Speaking on the importance of inclusive growth, Tinubu was quoted in a statement at the weekend as saying: "The pathway to ensuring inclusive growth in today's world is through sustainable development powered by both the public and private sector.

"Inclusive growth is critical if we are to successfully respond to the fundamental trends that have pushed the world's economic and social systems as we know today, into a state of imbalance.

"As a result of forums like this I'm optimistic about what the future holds for us all, most especially for Africa where it sometimes feels like our challenges are insurmountable.

"At WEF, economies are presented with the platform to set their sustainable development agenda, partner for growth and share expertise towards bettering the world."

According to the statement, Tinubu seems to have carved a niche for himself as a key WEF participant renowned for his mentorship of the Young Global Shapers Community at both WEF Davos and Africa.

At this year's mentorship session, Tinubu said: "Don't be shy, go out there and do what you have to do, to be everything you need your business to be.

"The WEF is a good place to share ideas, as it's a perfect blend of business, politics and NGOs, the experienced and inexperienced.

"The fastest way of dealing with issues in Africa isn't through aid; it is by developing structures that will help our populace, structures that are specifically created for our unique environment, diverse cultures and evolving needs.

"From my experience and travels, I have seen how innovation has played a big role in moving societies from a developing stage to a more developed stage. This is your time, don't be daunted by the challenges before you instead let focus and persistence be your watchwords for creating a better tomorrow for you and generations to come."

On his part, Cole spoke on efforts towards developing Africa through more access to energy.

He explained: "The mission to realise the SDGs is possibly the most daunting objective faced by the United Nations. The impact the attainment of these goals will have on the ability of the entire global system to co-exist peacefully cannot be over-emphasised.

"It is therefore in the interests of all humanity to collaborate on the SDGs, especially in Africa where we believe access to energy holds the key to achieving the 17 goals by the 2030 target."

Till date, the country's most improved sectors are powered through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

A good example, according to the statement, is Oando's midstream jetty. The jetty was conceived as an innovative industry solution to the perennial challenges oil marketers face in the importation of petroleum products.

The same could be said of the company's development of gas infrastructure across Nigeria.