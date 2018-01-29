Africa: Awele Elumelu Appointed Gavi's 'Champion for Immunisation' in Africa

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a public-private partnership committed to saving children's lives and increasing access to immunisation in the poorest countries at the weekend announced the appointment of Dr. Awele Elumelu as Champion for Immunisation in Africa.

Elumelu, a general physician, is a Trustee of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

‎A leading voice in the African healthcare sector, Elumelu is the Chairperson of Avon Healthcare Limited and CEO Avon Medical Practice.

She leads the healthcare investments of African proprietary investment group, Heirs Holdings.

According to a statement, as Gavi champion, she is expected to lend her voice and network to raise awareness about the importance of immunisation in Africa, ensuring that even more children have access to immunisation, creating life changing interventions.

The announcement was made at a breakfast meeting of leaders from the private sector and ministerial representatives from the donor countries, hosted by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance at the just concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

"We are delighted that Dr. Elumelu will bring her knowledge and expertise from health and business sectors towards championing the cause of immunisation.

"Her engagement will be particularly important this year, as we move towards the Mid-Term Review, where the Vaccine Alliance will report on progress made in reaching its goals halfway through our five-year strategy," the CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Dr. Seth Berkley said.

"We are looking forward to working closely with Dr. Elumelu to help make immunisation a priority for Africa's public and private sector leaders", he added.

On her part, Elumelu thanked Gavi for the privilege of lending her voice to championing the cause of immunisation that will impact lives of children across Africa.

"Childhood immunisation is a critical intervention and I am honoured to play a role in this important programme, targeting almost 10 million African children, who are not fully immunised.

"Gavi's unique approach of bringing together public and private players is an example to us all and not least in Africa, where governments and the private sector need to work much more closely together, to deliver economic opportunity and social good.

"I would also salute the extraordinary example of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in catalysing this initiative - it is an illustration of how intelligently directed private wealth can achieve innovative and tangible impact on huge scale," she added.said Dr Elumelu.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Mr Tony Elumelu, at the event, also announced a partnership between UBA and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to generate demand and awareness.

Another aspect of the partnership would include fund-raising from bank's customers to support immunisation programmes in Africa.

He also announced that withTEF's partnership with Gavi,where over 3,000 entrepreneurs across Africa would act as 'immunisation advocates' in communities.

The total number of entrepreneurs supported by the Tony Elumelu Foundation would reach 10,000 over the next six years.

Other guests and speakers present at the breakfast included Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, United Arab Emirates; Maryam Mosef, Minister of Status of Women, Canada; Saira Afzal Tarar, Federal Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Pakistan; Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Pakistan; Kennedy Uzoka, the Group Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa Plc; among other public and private sector leaders from around the world.