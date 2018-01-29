South Africa: SAPS Showcases Resources and Gives Back to Community On National Police Day

press release

Pretoria: The South African Police Service celebrated its National Police Day yesterday by showcasing its resources and giving back to the communities it serves. The event, officiated by the Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula was held at the Mpumalanga Stadium, in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu Natal.

National Police Day was approved by Cabinet in 2005 to be celebrated annually on the 27th of January. The decision to celebrate the day was made to allow the SAPS to have a dedicated day set aside to reflect on the previous year, appreciate serving members as well as to pay homage to fallen heroes and heroines in blue.

The event is rotated in order for each province to have the opportunity to host this special celebration. This year the event took the format of a motorcade comprising of different police vehicles and aircraft and a parade that showcased various disciplines in the SAPS.

Before the programme of the main event started at the stadium, the Minister, the Deputy Minister, the National Commissioner and other dignitaries that included top SAPS Management, Southern African Regional Police Chiefs as well as Provincial Government representatives handed over a house to a child headed family. The three siblings lost both their parents and were taken in by their neighbour to ensure that they were safe. The oldest sister had to drop out of school to take care of her younger brothers, one of whom is living with a disability. The group then paid a visit to the local police station.

The procession then went to the stadium where the programme of the day unfolded with the National Commissioner's welcoming address, "It gives me great pleasure to welcome you all to the South African Police Service's Annual National Police Day in Hammarsdale, KwaZuluNatal".

The Minister and the National Commissioner went on to hand over a mobile Community Service Centre to the Station Commander of Hammarsdale, Colonel Jericho Nkomo, much to the appreciation of the elders of the village who have seen the plight of the communities having to travel long distances to receive policing services. The mobile CSC will render services such as certification, affidavits and registering of cases as well as strengthening of relations with the community by bringing services closer to the people.

Further festivities of the day included a display of resources by the police's various divisions and such as the Air Wing's fly past and show of air fleet, the Special Task Force's parachute jumping, National Intervention Unit and Tactical Response Teams display as well as Public Order Police crowd management simulation.

Visible Policing's displays included a Water wing (Search and Rescue) exhibition, Mounted Unit, K9 Unit and Flying Squad. Human Resource Development on the other hand had the police and community ululating to their drill display as well as physical training display.

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula in his address appealed to the community of Hammarsdale to work together with the police to eradicate crime. He also advised the police on the parade, including new constables that have recently graduated from basic training academies, to serve with integrity.