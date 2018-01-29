29 January 2018

South Africa: Defence Minister Undertakes Diplomatic Visit

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will on Monday visit the capital of South Sudan, Juba, to meet with her counterpart, Lit. General Kuol Manyang Juuk.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Defence between the government of South Africa and South Sudan is expected to be signed at the meeting.

"The MoU is a product of long existing bilateral relations between the two countries dating back to the liberation struggles and South Sudan's independence, in which South Africa played a critical role," the Government of Communication and Information System (GCIS) said.

It is envisioned that the MoU will facilitate better relations between the two countries, enhance security sector reforms as well as ensure peace and stability in South Sudan.

