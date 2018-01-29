Nigeria: Immigration Service Deploys 23 Assistant Comptrollers

Abuja — In order to effectively control Nigeria's porous borders and provide adequate security, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has deployed 23 of its Assistant Comptrollers General (ACGs) who were recently decorated alongside 58 comptrollers.

The 23 deployed ACGs are to report to their new posts on or before February 2, 2018.

In a statement from the service which was signed by its Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, ‎the deployment which took place immediately after their decoration at the service headquarters in Abuja, is on-going as the 58 newly promoted comptrollers have to take post at various commands of the service and NIS service windows for the rejuvenation of the service activities in 2018.

He said: "This is also in pursuit of the Strategic Road Map 2016-2019 drawn by the service to drive the 'Safe Border Safe Nation' agenda of the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede and drivers of the NIS domesticated concept of the presidential executive orders for ease of doing business in Nigeria of which NIS is a critical stakeholder."

‎The NIS had recently promoted 8,821 officers and men during its 2017 promotion exercise.

The senior officers' promotion list which was approved by the Civil Defence, Fire Service, Immigration and Prison Service Board (CDFIPB) at its 59th meeting held recently has a total of 5070 newly promoted officers which comprises 23 ACGs and 58 Comptrollers of Immigration Service (CIS).

Further breakdown of the promotion list has "79 Deputy Comptrollers of Immigration (DCI), 269 Assistant Comptrollers of Immigration (ACI) and 249 Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI).

"Others are 662 Superintendent of Immigration (SI), 423 Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI), 152 Assistant Superintendent of Immigration 1 (ASI1) and 108 Assistant Superintendent of Immigration 2 (ASI2)."

Also on the list are 100 Chief Inspectors of Immigration 1 (CII1), 187 Chief Inspectors of Immigration (CII), 233 Deputy Chief Inspectors of Immigration (DCII), 363 Assistant Chief Inspectors of Immigration (ACII), 409 Principal Inspectors of Immigration (PII), and 1757 Senior Inspectors of Immigration (SII).

"On the junior cadre, the list as approved by the Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Muhammad Babandede has a total of 3751 men who were promoted to the next ranks."