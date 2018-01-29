Nigeria: Seven Persons Die in Auto Accidents

Akure — No fewer than seven persons lost their lives in two fatal road accidents within the territory of Ondo State.

While two persons lost their lives at Agodogbon area on the Ijebu Ode-Ore Expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area while five person died at Ibaka Market in Akungba Akoko in Akoko-South West Local Government Area of the state.

According to an eyewitness, the Ijebu Ode-Ore Expressway crash happened following a head-on collision of the two vehicles involved in the accident.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said the Ijebu Ode-Ore accident happened at about 1.40p.m. and involving a black Mercedes Benz jeep with registration number Lagos EPE 144 EW and a blue Toyota Carina car with number plate KTP 580 RG.

An eyewitness narrated that the Akungba market accident happened when a truck with registration number LSD 509 XM had a brake failure which made the drive to lose control of the vehicle and rammed into a road side market in the town.

The eyewitness, Mr Muritala Rauf, narrated that the truck which was coming from Ikare axis of the road, lost control while its driver was trying to avoid hitting a car and subsequently ran into the market.

He said several traders and passerby who were severely injured in the accident had been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Another witness, Mrs Iyabo Adewale, declared that the casualties would have been high if students of Adekunle Ajasin University were not on holiday.

The Ondo State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr. Vincent Jack, said seven people were involved in the two accidents.

The commander said the accidents were caused as a result overspending of the vehicles involved.

The FRSC boss said: "The remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the State Specialists Hospital in Ikare Akoko while the injured were also taken to the same hospital for treatment."

He urged the motorists to always avoid overspeeding and also be mindful of the rules and regulations of the traffic.