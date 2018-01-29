Namibia: Local Experts to Participate in Workshop On Illegal Wildlife Trade

The British High Commission in South Africa will host a three day workshop in Johannesburg for regional customs officials from Namibia, Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe from 30 January until 1 February.

The participants from Namibia are Ellias Amunime, Chief Warden Etosha National Park for the Ministry of Environment and Tourism and Allison Kukuri, Risk Management Section, Customs and Excise from the Ministry of Fiance.

Different components of the workshop will be led by experts from UK Border Force, who have experience with CITES and capacity building around the globe. Experts from Chinese State Forestry Agency, General Administration of Custom and Northern forestry University who have experience in customs enforcement, species identification and technical innovation in relation to illegal wildlife trade (IWT). Perspective and best practice will also be shared by the South African Revenue Service.

Therefore the discussion will provide a platform for sharing best practice, innovation and expertise therefore aiming to further develop the regional networks that are vital to addressing the trans-boundary issue of illegal trade.

The workshop is a key step towards the 2018 London Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference which will recognize IWT as a security issue, affecting people as well as animals. The conference will strengthen partnerships across borders and beyond government, and focuses on three themes which are tackling IWT as a serious organized crime, building coalitions and closing markets for illegally traded wildlife products.

The workshop is a collaboration between the United Kingdom's Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Chinese State Forestry Agency and the South African Revenue Service.