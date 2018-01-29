29 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: BBNaija - Season Three Begins With 20 Housemates

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Big Brother Naija
Here are the housemates that will make you stay glued to your TV screen.

The third season of reality TV series, Big Brother Nigeria, was launched on Sunday with 20 contestants also known as "housemates."

This year's edition, which is tagged "double wahala" stars Vandora, Teddy A, K Bruce, Nina, Miracle, Alex, Princess, DeeOne and Ahneeka.

Other housemates are Rico Swavey, Bito, BamBam, Leo, Khloe, Angel and Ifu-Ennada, Anto, Tobi Bakare, Cee-C and Lolu.

The Bay show is running for a second consecutive running year as it had previously suffered a 10-year hiatus after holding its first edition in 2006.

Popular artists, Mayorkun and Kiss Daniel performed live during the launch.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who returned to host the show for the second time, introduced the housemates in groups of four.

This year's contestants are a cross section of musicians, comedians and entrepreneurs.

The housemates were given their first task of finding bed spaces as those available were limited.

The number of contestants is an increase from last year's 12 housemates, which saw Efe Ejeba emerged winner, taking home the 25 million Naira cash prize and an SUV.

A reunion show featuring some of the previous housemates had been aired for one week before Sunday's launch.

Every Sunday on the show, viewers are expected to witness an eviction of a housemate.

The winner of the 78 - day contest will be given N45 million cash prize and a brand new SUV car.

Big Brother Naija, which was introduced in 2006, is a special Nigerian version of the continental show Big Brother Africa.

More on This

#BBNaija - Meet 20 Housemates Vying for the N25 Million Prize Money

The third season of reality TV series, Big Brother Nigeria kicked off on Sunday night with 20 contestants also known as… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.