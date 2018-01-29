28 January 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Pre-Electoral Fever - Internal Quarrels

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Kendemeh

The most hit political parties concerned include the National Union for Democracy and Progress, Cameroon People's Party and Union for Fraternity and Prosperity.

Since President Paul Biya on December 31, 2017 declared that 2018 will be an electoral year, there has been hustling and busting within political parties with each mapping out strategies not only to participate but more importantly to win the elections. The pre-electoral manoeuvres are however, leaving negative effects on some political parties where divergences of actions and opinions have been tearing them apart. As the elections draw closer, there is a perceptible upsurge in the creation of new coalitions and dissolution of previous ones for a better positioning intended to reap power dividends. Dr Olivier Bilé's Union for Fraternity and Prosperity (UFP) apparently is one of the main parties affected by the pre-electoral fever in the Yabassi municipality, the lone council the party won in the 2013 council election. He is at logger-heads with Jacques Maboula, the mayor of the UFP-controlled Yabassi Council who has decided to support the Platform for the New Republic created to support the presidential aspirant, Barrister Akere Muna. Indeed, Mr Maboula is the chairperson of the platform.

The Cameroon People's Party (CPP) of Edith Kabang Wallah is also bubbling with information and counter information of her suspension. A release signed by the Honorary National Chairman of the CPP, Rev Pr Tita Samuel Fon talk of the resolutions of a restructuring meeting of the party ahead of the 2018 presidential in which the National Council headed by Kah Wallah has been suspended. In a counter release, the CPP Secretary General, Franck Essi, said on January 25, 2018 that "no CPP body to date is suspended." Cameroon's second main opposition party, National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP) is also in divorce with its ally, Party of Liberal Alliance (PAL). The two parties reportedly entered an alliance during the NUDP Congress that held in Ngaoundere on January 5, 1997.The President of PAL, Celestin Bedzigui recently wrote to the President of NUDP, Maigari Bello Bouba indicating the end of the alliance. The cases mentioned above are just a tip of the iceberg of what will continue to happen within political parties and to political coalitions as the elections fever heightens. In the focus that follows, we will present in detail each of the cases of internal quarrels and breakage of coalitions. The situation is also analysed by a political scientist.

Cameroon

Transport - Modernisation of Routes Envisaged

The Minister of Transport says several projects must be completed this year. Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.