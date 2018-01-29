Liberia: Weah's Govt. Taking Shape

From all indications, the government of President George Manneh Weah is gradually taking shape as he makes additional appointments.

On Saturday, January 27, 2018, the President made several appointments affecting key government ministries and agencies, bringing on board several prominent Liberians including Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh.

Prof. Tarpeh, who was campaign manager for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) was nominated Minister at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The veteran financial expert was instrumental in the election of President Weah. He led a successful political campaign that led to the overwhelming victory of Ambassador Weah.

As Campaign Manager, he ensured that CDC won 14 out of Liberia's 15 political sub-divisions.

Others nominated at the Commerce Ministry include Wilfred Bangura, Deputy Minister for Administration; Jamama Wolokollie, Deputy Minister for Small Business Administration; Debra Nebo, Assistant Minister for Small Business Administration and Josephine W. Davies, Deputy Inspector General for Enforcement.

At the Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection, the President nominated Williametta Piso Saydee-Tarr, Minister; Parleh Harris, Deputy Minister for Administration; Lydia Sherman, Deputy Minister for Protection, Children & Social Welfare; Alice Johnson Howard, Deputy Minister for Gender; Maminah Carr, Assistant Minister for Research & Technical Services and Mamansie Kaba, Assistant Minister for Planning & Administration

At the Ministry of Health, President Weah nominated Dr. Francis Kateh, Deputy Minister for Health Services/Chief Medical Officer; Norwu Howard Wesson, Deputy Minister for Administration and A. Vaifee Tulay, Deputy Minister for Research & Planning.

At the Ministry of Labor, former Lofa County Representative Moses Y. Kollie goes as Minister, and others include Yvette Freeman, Deputy Minister for Administration; Atty. Phil T. Dixon, Deputy Minister for Manpower Development; Atty. Welma Sampson and Assistant Minister for Manpower Development.

At the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Samora Wolokollie, CDC Deputy Secretary was appointed as Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs. Others include Tanneh G. Brunson, Deputy Minister for Budget & Planning; Jesse B. Korboi,

Assistant Minister for Budget; Jeremiah B. Sackie,Assistant Minister for Fiscal Affairs; Patience Kollie-Lawson, Assistant Minister for Administration and Janga Kowo,

Comptroller General.

As for the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment, Quiwu Yeke was nominated as Executive Director, while at Internal Audit Agency, E. Barten Nyensuah goes as Director General.

At the National Security Agency, the president nominated James Henric Pearson, Jr. as Director, while Samuel Siryon and Jones Blamo were also nominated as Director Deputy Director for Special Services and Deputy for Operations for VIP Security respectively.

As for the Executive Protection Service (EPS), the president nominated Trokon Roberts as Director EPS while Henry Wolo goes as Deputy Director for Administration & Operations.

At the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) Ledgerhood J. Rennie was maintained as Director General, while Estella Liberty-Kermu and Tete Gebro were appointed as Deputy for Administration and Deputy for Broad casting respectively.

Liberia National Police (LNP) was also affected by the president's latest appointments. Those appointed include PatrickSudue, Inspector General of Police (100) and Sadatu L. M. Reeves, Deputy, Inspector General for Administration (101).

At Liberia Immigration Service, the president retained Lamuel E.A. Reeves and Asatu Bah Kenneh as Commissioner General And Deputy Commissioner /Naturalization respectively.

At the Monrovia City Corporation, CDC Youth League Chairman Jefferson Koijee was nominated as City Mayor for Monrovia.

At the General Services Agency, Mary T. Broh was retained as Director General, while defeated Montserrado County District #17 lawmaker Williams Dakel goes as Deputy Director General for Administration, GSA.

At Forestry Development Authority (FDA), the President nominated C. Mike Donyen as Managing Director, while at

Liberia Institute of Public Administration, defeated Montserrado County District #3 Representative Bill Twehway goes as Director General.

At the National Port Authority, the president nominated Cecelia Cuffy-Brown as Deputy Managing Director for Administration while Timothy Sudue becomes Chief of Security/NPA.

As for the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Eugene L. Nagbe is retained as Minister. Others appointed include Eugene L. Fahngon, Deputy Minister for Public Affairs; Jurah A.M. Sanoe, Deputy Minister for Technical Affairs and Samuel Worzie, Assistant Minister for Information Services.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Elias Shoniyin was retained as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs. Others appointed include Marie K. Coleman, Inspector General, Foreign Service; Rev. Jervis Witherspoon, Chief of Protocol Republic of Liberia and Nora Finda Bundoo, Chief of Protocol/ Executive Mansion

At the Ministry of Lands, Mines & Energy, those appointed include Gesler E. Murray, Minister; Bloatey Scere, Deputy Minister, Administration; Emmanuel T. Swen, Assistant Minister for Mines; Agnes S. Marshall, Assistant Minister for Administration and Johnson Willabo, Assistant Minister for Planning.

At the Ministry of Justice, Eddie S. Tarawali was appointed as Assistant Minister for Corrections and Rehabilitation.

As for the Ministry of Youth & Sports, those appointed include D. Zeogar Wilson, Minister, Audrain R. Forbes-Smith, Deputy Minister for Administration; G. Andy Quamie, Deputy Minister for Sports; Famatta Brewer, Assistant Minister for Administration and Millias Z. Sheriff, Assistant Minister for TVET.

At the Ministry of Education, those appointed include Prof. Ansu D. Sonii, Minister; Alton V. Kesselly, Deputy Minister for Planning, Research & Development; Latim Da-thong, Deputy Minister for Instructions and Sokou Dukuly, Assistant Minister for Science, Technology, Vocational & Special Education.

At the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the president appointed Varney Sirleaf as Minister, while Olayee S. Collins goes as Deputy Minister for Planning & Research Development. At the

Liberian Institutes for Statistics and Geo-Information Service (LISGIS), Prof. Francis F. Wreh nominated as Director General, while Mariah Quaye Gilayeneh becomes Deputy Director General/Administration.

As for the National Fisheries & Aquaculture Authority (NFAA),Augustine M.Manobalah goes as

Deputy Minister for Administration.

At the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA), Bako Freeman was named Managing Director, while Martin J. Hayes becomes Deputy Director, Administration.

Pam Belcher-Taylor was named as Mayor for Paynesville City Corporation. The president retained Madam Florence Brandy as Superintendent for Monsterrado County, while Esther Walker becomes Superintendent of Bong County.

At the Ministry of States for Presidential Affairs, Trokon A. Kpui was named as Minister of State Without Portfolio; Archie Bernard, Legal Advisor to the President, J. Emmanuel Potter, Assistant Minister for Logistics; Kaitee Korto Flomo, Aide de Camp and Prince T. Toe, Jr. Aide de Camp.

Meanwhile, the release said those appointed are subject to confirmation by the Liberia Senate where applicable.