Windhoek — Namibia's welterweight boxing prospect, incumbent WBO Africa welterweight champion, Mike Shonena, is now a WBO world ranked boxer.

Shonena is ranked #15 by the World Boxing Organization in their January 2018 rankings after he claimed the prestigious WBO Welterweight Africa title in October last year via a unanimous decision against Juma Waiswa.

The Namibian, a protégé of the revered Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing Academy, is unbeaten after 11 fights, courtesy of straight wins.

"I am extremely happy to make the WBO world rankings in the welterweight division, as it means a lot to me and most importantly is a morale booster for my confidence.

"As it stands, I regard myself as the best welterweight in both Namibia and Africa, so my immediate priority is to defend my belt as many times as I can and keep winning to improve my record," charged an excited Shonena.

His handler, Nestor Tobias, could not heap enough praise on his protégé, saying the boy is a prospect, and he is happy to get him finally in the world ratings.

"For us everything is about world ratings because if you are not in there, nobody knows you. Shonena is a very competitive boxer in the weight division and we want to continue building him with competitive fights," added Tobias.

Shonena is in a very competitive division with Jeff Horn (Australia), the current WBO welterweight world champion, with Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao in the same division. Horn will face Terence Crawford in their next fight.