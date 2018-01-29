29 January 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Family Members Demand Justice

By Patrick S. Tokpah

Family members of the late Moses Dumuyan are appealing to the Liberian National Police, Bong County Detachment, to bring to justice those involved in his death.

The late Dumuyan, 31, was reportedly murdered in Bong County late 2016.

The remains of Dumuyan were seen between Melikee and Gbarnga with his legs and arms broken like someone who had an accident, but his eyes were extracted.

It was highly speculated in Gbarnga that Moses was allegedly killed by unknown individuals for ritualistic purpose, considering the dismemberment of his eyes.

It can be recalled that upon the discovery of the body of Moses in 2016, the Liberia National Police through its Criminal Service Division set up a 15-man jury to examine the body.

The jurors later reported that there was a foul play in the death of the deceased.

The police then promised to investigate the incident, but since then, it has not come up with any finding, thus prompting family members to raise concern about the prolonged delay in the investigation.

Speaking in an interview with our Bong County correspondent, the family spokesperson Alexander T. Jarney said they are demanding justice for Moses' death, who they believed, was murdered in cold blood.

Mr. Jarney said the death of his brother-in-law is a major setback to the family because he was the bread winner for his family, especially his widow mother.

He said if the police failed to give them justice, they will go to Guinea for the intervention of whatever alternative to appease them.

When contacted, the C.S.D Commander at the Bong County Police Detachment, John K. Flomo said it is true that the Police reported a major foul-play after examining the body of Moses, but is yet to arrest anyone in connection to his death.

However, he said the police are still investigating the matter to apprehend the culprits.

