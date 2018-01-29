Liberia: LEC to Reduce Operational Cost

Photo: Boakai Fofana/AllAfrica

Workers of the Liberian Electricity Corporation planting a metal pole in Monrovia (file photo).

The Management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has disclosed plans to reduce the cost of operations, something that is said to be costing a great loss to the entity.

LEC Chief Executive Officer John Ashley said he is confident that with reduction in the cost of operations, the entity will immensely drive towards a more meaningful success.

He said the decision to reduce its operational cost is based on the increase in power-thief that is costing decrease in revenue generation for effective operations of the corporation.

Ashley disclosed that LEC is incurring losses of US$16 million annually as a result of power theft.

The LEC Executive said as a means of realizing more revenues it generates, the corporation is expected to put in place a Revenue Protection Unit to address the issues of power-theft.

He said the corporation is engaging with authorities at the Ministry of Justice to put into place legal deterrent for people involved in power burglary.

The LEC Chief Executive Officer made the assertion over the weekend in Monrovia during an interaction with journalists.

He said management is not prepared to reduce tariff now considering the increase in power theft, thus putting the corporation at a loss.

Ashley also said the entity is obligated to the West African Power Pool (WAPO) in the sum of US$300,000; as such, it needs to generate more resources to settle its obligations.

The WAPO electricity is being used in Maryland, Nimba and Grand Gedeh Counties which is part of the West African power supply agreement between member countries of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) and is being supplied through the Ivory Coast.