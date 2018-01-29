29 January 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Rep. Koffa Quits Liberty Party

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: FrontPage Africa
Representative Fonati Koffa

The former Chairman of Liberty Party Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has resigned from the Liberty Party.

Cllr. Koffa is said to have tendered in his resignation on Wednesday, January 24, after 12 years of membership.

It is not known why Cllr. Koffa who was elected on the party's ticket as Representative for Grand Kru County decided to quit the party.

During the presidential run-off election, Cllr. Koffa supported President George Weah's presidential bid.

He told a local media institution that it is hard time to move forward in a direction that would enable him contribute meaningfully to the development of Liberia.

The Grand Kru County lawmaker said in the coming days, he would announce the next political party he would affiliate with.

However, sources closed to Cllr. Koffa hinted that he is contemplating on making a full move to the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Reacting to the news, Liberty Party's Chairman Benjamin Sanvee described Koffa's resignation as "regrettable".

"Honestly, we regret it; we wish him well in everything. He played an important role within the party. He was a strong pillar of the party," Sanvee added.

Liberia

Weah's Govt Taking Shape

From all indications, the government of President George Manneh Weah is gradually taking shape as he makes additional… Read more »

Read the original article on NEWS.

Copyright © 2018 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.