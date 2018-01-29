Liberia: Rep. Koffa Quits Liberty Party

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Representative Fonati Koffa

The former Chairman of Liberty Party Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has resigned from the Liberty Party.

Cllr. Koffa is said to have tendered in his resignation on Wednesday, January 24, after 12 years of membership.

It is not known why Cllr. Koffa who was elected on the party's ticket as Representative for Grand Kru County decided to quit the party.

During the presidential run-off election, Cllr. Koffa supported President George Weah's presidential bid.

He told a local media institution that it is hard time to move forward in a direction that would enable him contribute meaningfully to the development of Liberia.

The Grand Kru County lawmaker said in the coming days, he would announce the next political party he would affiliate with.

However, sources closed to Cllr. Koffa hinted that he is contemplating on making a full move to the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Reacting to the news, Liberty Party's Chairman Benjamin Sanvee described Koffa's resignation as "regrettable".

"Honestly, we regret it; we wish him well in everything. He played an important role within the party. He was a strong pillar of the party," Sanvee added.