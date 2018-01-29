Tanzania: Ecology - We Humans and the Hyenas Can Share Space, Yea?

analysis

MY maternal uncle, Daniel, woke up one cold night and walked to the fireplace, seeking to warm himself up. Apparently, a friend he used to share the room was already there; the curious thing is, this 'friend' of his was 'warming' himself without stoking an already dying fire.

"What's wrong with you ... don't you see the fire's almost out?" He quizzes. No response. He gets closer, picks a piece of wood ... lifts it up in a joking manner suggesting the burning end of the stick would awaken him.

It did. Only that his friend turned out to an uninvited hyena! Tell you what, hyenas can get quite friendly when circumstances, as Mary Bates from the US of A has ably demonstrated in her studies. Increasingly, she says, animals have to share their space with human activities and infrastructure, even in protected nature reserves.

Although human activity can often disturb animal populations, it can also be a source of reliable, easy-toaccess resources. Some species, such as coyotes in the United States, successfully take advantage of human resources. Humans can supply resources directly, primarily through garbage that wild animals can scavenge, or they can influence the relative availability of native resources, like prey animals.

Spotted hyenas live in social groups known as clans dominated by a female matriarch and characterised by a strict social hierarchy. Even in protected nature reserves, hyenas are impacted by human activity and infrastructure. However, the extent to which human activity influences the social interactions of hyenas is not wellunderstood. In a new study, researchers from the University of Pretoria, Stockholm University, and University of Oviedo evaluated the social networks of four different hyenas with the Kruger National Park, South Africa.

"We used various ways of quantifying the connectedness of individuals within the social groups," says Dalerum. "We were interested to see if the different social positions of animals, determined by age, sex, and social rank, would be influenced by the amount of human activity and infrastructure experienced by the different clans." The researchers found that the hyena clan experiencing the highest human activity had a less dense social network than other clans, indicating that hyenas in this clan interacted less with group members.

Conversely, the researchers also found that the hyena clan in the area with the least amount of human activity and infrastructure had the most closely associated individuals. The results suggest that human activity may have weakened social cohesiveness within hyena clans. "If a clan is less cohesive, it could be more sensitive to any kind of further disturbance, such as poaching or predation by other predators, like big cats," says Dalerum. "A less socially connected clan could be more sensitive to these kinds of external pressures."

However, the researchers did not find strong differences between the clans in the relative roles of individuals of different age, rank, and sex. This suggests that while human activity may have impacted the overall cohesiveness of the clans, the relative association patterns among group members within the clans may be resilient to external perturbations.

"Now that we have quantified some of these patterns, we can try to look into the mechanisms," says Dalerum. "How are human activities, especially tourism, influencing various aspects of wild species inside of a protected area?" A better understanding of the influences of human activity and infrastructure on the social dynamics of group-living wild animals could have important ramifications for resource management and conservation. This kind of information could be used to minimise human- wildlife conflict.

Dalerum says spotted hyenas in this area have killed people, and that's bad for both people and hyenas. "An obvious direct application of this kind of information is for conflict avoidance, to proactively design reserves, management strategies, and tourist activities to try to minimise human-wildlife conflicts." Well, South Africa isn't alone in living with the bad news about soured relations between humans and hyenas. In Kahama, some 40 hyenas and six foxes are said to have been killed between September and November last year.

According to authorities at Msalala Council, Kahama District in Shinyanga Region, the beasts were killed after they had killed and eaten 164 herds of livestock across the district, even as other reports indicate that the hungry animals also killed one child.

The hyenas and foxes of Kahama are said to be particularly 'notorious' for 'pouncing' on livestock from the four villages of Bulyunhulu, Bugarama, Busangi and Ngaya. "... our staff (at Msalala Council) and game wardens from the Tanzania Wildlife Authority are still looking for more of these wild animals ... we'll wipe them out," Msalala District Executive Director (DED), Mr Simon Berege, told the 'Daily News' in an interview. Well, well, well.

While we sympathise with Msalala residents, we doubt if 'wiping out' a species is the best way out; for even a fly has its day in the Cosmos.