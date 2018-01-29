DAR ES SALAAM Swimming Club has begun the new season with a high note following their stellar performance in the just ended Dar Junior Swimming Championship at Hopac School in Dar es Salaam.

The club emerged the overall winner of the tournament after collecting unassailable 3,144 points in the tournament involved junior athletes aged between 7 and 14 years.

The two-day tournament that drew six clubs, saw Dar Swimming Club surviving scare imposed by their rivals Taliss and Blue Fins on their way to the second consecutive victory.

Taliss finished second overall after collecting 2966 points while the third-placed Blue Fins notched 2,945 points. The fourth overall was Champion Rise who fetched 329 points. Zanzibar's Wahoo finished fifth overall after posting 222 points and at the bottom were Mwanza International School who scrapped 44 points.

The girls contributed much to the Dar Club victory after collecting 1,706 points, while Taliss followed with 1,480 points and girls from Bluefins club fetched 1,000 points. In Boys category, Blue Fins earned the top points after collecting 1,755 followed by Taliss with 1,321 and Dar Swim Club collected 1,243 points. Champion Rise earned 329 points and Wahoo at the fifth position claimed 32 points.

Delighted by her team's performance, DSC Secretary General, Inviolata Itatiro hailed her team's coaches and athletes for retaining the title. He also thanked parents for huge support that enabled her club to win the championship.

Over 182 young athletes took part in the competition that involved 50m, 100m and 200m races in butterfly, freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke and Individual Medley (IM) styles. The two-day competition was backed by ITV, Coca Cola, Print Galore, Label Promotions, Kisima Water, IST, JNC Events Support & co limited, Kalu Photograph and Knight Support.