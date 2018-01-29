29 January 2018

Africa: Path Statement On Official Relations Status With the World Health Organization

Today, at the 142nd session of the Executive Board meetings, the 34 members of the World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board voted to grant PATH official relations status with WHO, giving PATH full participation rights in future Executive Board meetings and World Health Assemblies.

A statement from PATH's Geneva Office Director Philippe Guinot follows:

“As PATH celebrates 40 years of supporting global health innovation, we welcome the approval of our official relations status with the World Health Organization. We have enjoyed a very close and productive collaborative relationship with WHO, and look forward to continuing to work side-by-side toward the advancement of public health in the future.”

About PATH

PATH is the leader in global health innovation. An international nonprofit organization, we save lives and improve health, especially among women and children. We accelerate innovation across five platforms--vaccines, drugs, diagnostics, devices, and system and service innovations--that harness our entrepreneurial insight, scientific and public health expertise, and passion for health equity. By mobilizing partners around the world, we take innovation to scale, working alongside countries primarily in Africa and Asia to tackle their greatest health needs. Together, we deliver measurable results that disrupt the cycle of poor health. Learn more at www.path.org.

