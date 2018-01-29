29 January 2018

South Africa: Sharks Back Rookie Scrumhalf for Hong Kong Trip

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named a squad for this week's trip to Hong Kong where they will face French side Racing 92 on Saturday.

The touring squad comprises 26 players, with hooker Akker van der Merwe (shoulder niggle) and scrumhalf Louis Schreuder (hamstring) not traveling with the team due to injuries picked up in last Saturday's 31-14 warm-up win over the Bulls.

With Schreuder out injured, Grant Williams will be the back-up scrumhalf to Cameron Wright.

The 21-year-old Williams was recently picked in the Sharks' 45-man Super Rugby squad for the 2018 season.

Sharks touring squad to Hong Kong:

Forwards: Juan Schoeman, Mzamo Majola, Thomas du Toit, John-Hubert Meyer, Franco Marais, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Ruan Botha, Stephan Lewies, Hyron Andrews, Philip van der Walt, Tyler Paul, Jacques Vermeulen, Keegan Daniel, Lubabalo Mtembu

Backs: Cameron Wright, Grant Williams, Curwin Bosch, Robert du Preez, Sibusiso Nkosi, Jeremy Ward, Marius Louw, Lukhanyo Am, Kobus van Wyk, Makazole Mapimpi, Lwazi Mvovo, Garth April

