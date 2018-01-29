Liberia: President Weah Clarifies Issue of '50 Percent' Women Inclusion in Governance

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has taken note and clarified what appears a misinterpretation emanating from his speech delivered during the Women's Honoring Program held on Saturday January 20, 2018 as part of the inaugural festivities at the Antoinette Tubman Sports Stadium in Monrovia.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Weah acknowledges his respect for women's rights and remains an ardent proponent of gender equality, which he strongly supports the "he for she" philosophy.

The Liberian leader added that he is the only political leader on record that oversaw the inclusion of 7 women into the Legislature while serving as political leader of the then Congress For Democratic Change (CDC).

President Weah then underscored the importance of maintaining Women's participation in Public service, which inspired the choice of a female in presence of Madame Jewel Howard Taylor as his Vice Running-mate.

He said he was glad that his preference as running-mate has become the first democratically elected Vice President of the Republic of Liberia.

President Weah says he remains fully committed to Women's Empowerment and Gender Equality, and assured the women of Liberia that he will do everything within his power to ensure that the Liberian women are ably represented in his administration.

The Liberian leader however clarified that during his speech at the Women's Honoring Program, he sought to retrospect on the then mandate by NEC requiring each political party to ensure 30 percent women participation in government. President Weah at the time was of the opinion that the 30 percent was too small and called for 50 percent women's inclusion.

This, according to the President constituted the perspective he was speaking from particularly in an effort to showcase his longstanding support for Women's empowerment and adequate participation in the governance process.

President Weah further clarified that he at no time promise that his government would consist of both 50 percent appeased for female and male inclusion in his government as being heralded by some section of the citizenry.