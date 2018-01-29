Liberia: JFK Hospital Staffs Reportedly Looting Hospital Properties

Photo: Liberia Government

A segment of Liberia's largest referral hospital, the John F. Kennedy medical center.

Monrovia — Unconfirmed reports say the outgoing administrators at the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital have been caught "looting" the facility as they take their exits.

Dr. Wvannie-Mae Scott McDonald and Ms. Munah Tarpeh, General Administrator and Deputy GA respectively, are said to have been the two accused when a pick-up truck carrying a freezer, flower pack, curtains, beds and other items were seen leaving the hospital compound late Thursday evening.

According to sources, who asked for anonymity, when the vehicle was seen carrying the items belonging to the hospital, the security on shift triggered an alarm.

"The pick-up was filled; we became concerned on whose order were the things leaving the hospital. "

"It was like someone moving from one apartment to another. When we inquired, the driver told us that it was Dr. McDonald, who had told him to take the things out."

"I'm standing here frustrated at the behavior of Munah and Dr. McDonald: for them to take something like curtains is too regrettable," a source at the hospital noted.

Charles Brown, an eyewitness, told this newspaper that it was probably because of the incident that made Representative Saah Joseph to visit the hospital late that night.

He also disclosed that officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) arrested a vehicle with one million Liberian Dollars which resulted to immediate deployment of Police officers at all the entrances and exits of the hospital.

"I have my daughter here ill, when the incident occurred I was downstairs and I noticed the exchanges between the security on guard and the driver of the pick-up," Brown added.

There are reports that when the car was caught with the money on the hospital ground, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs-designate, Mr. Nathaniel McGill, was called and he reportedly instructed that every vehicle leaving and entering the hospital compound should be thoroughly searched.

Mr. McGill was left in charge of the Cabinet in consultation with Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor.

Calls placed to Mr. McGill and Representative Joseph were unanswered as their phones rang endlessly. They also, up to press time, didn't reply messages sent to them, too.

Currently, officers of the LNP are deployed at the hospital, but when Police spokesman Sam Collins was contacted, he said the Liberia National Police has no idea of what was happening at the hospital.

None of the accused could be reached for responses as their individual phones rang endlessly.

However, the Director of Communications at the hospital, Amara Kamara, said he wasn't in the mood to clarify anything concerning the hospital he's been off for a while.