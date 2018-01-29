29 January 2018

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Broken Motherwell Drains Fixed At Last

By Joseph Chirume

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has finally moved to fix a broken sewerage pipe in Motherwell, months after residents started complaining.

GroundUp reported on 9 January that residents had not enjoyed their holidays because of a river of sewage which had been gushing out from three drains near their houses since August. The flowing effluent had also swamped two playing grounds prompting children to stay indoors. The residents said they had reported the problem several times to the municipality without success

A resident who lives close to one of the manholes and who had been keeping her children inside, told GroundUp the municipality had finally sent a team to fix the problem two weeks ago. The woman, who did not want to be named, said: "I am glad that the place is being drained and the workers are also pouring chemicals to kill diseases. I had given up hope."

She said the playgrounds were still swamped and there was still work to be done.

"But it is now clean and healthy and the air is fresh."

When GroundUp visited the area a week ago, the municipal team was still in action.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

