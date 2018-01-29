JOHN Bocco and Emmanuel Okwi were heroes in Simba's voluminous win over hapless Majimaji at the National Stadium yesterday.

The 'hitmen' each netted a brace as Simba punished Majimaji 4-0 to seal a five-point lead over their closest pursuers, Azam and seven points superior to their traditional rivals, Young Africans.

The win was also a good reward to the team's French Coach, Pierre Lechantre who was officially seen yesterday commanding the technical bench assisted by his assistant Masoud Djuma in yesterday's encounter.

Simba have stayed far ahead with 35 while Azam who bowed 2-1 to Yanga remained second with 30 points while the third placed Yanga sail on 28 points. It took them just 16 minutes to open their goal account.

It was John Bocco who penned it after heading home a rebound from Shiza Kichuya corner kick. The goal put Majimaji off balance for a while as their players failed to find means to overcome Simba's cracking. Simba dictated terms with numerous raids directed to Majimaji goal. The efforts paid off ten minutes later, when Bocco headed home the second goal, this time from a long ball.

Majimaji had their moments too into the match as they were able to drive perfectly from the back, but could not find good partnership upfront to trouble Simba defenders as well as their custodian Aishi Manula, who stood firm at his post. Ugandan hit man Emmanuel Okwi added the third goal for his side in 57th minute as he connected home a corner kick sent to him by Shiza Kichuya whose low-flying ball passed Majimaji custodian Saleh Malande.

Few minutes later, Okwi missed a glittering chance as he was left with only keeper Malande who punched away his powerful close range. In 68th minute, solo effort from Bocco earned Simba their fourth goal on the day courtesy of Okwi whose left-leg volley inside the box penetrated to the far right corner of Majimaji goal beating Malande in the process.

It was a hard to digest score line by the visiting side who equally wanted to triumph in order to climb up the table ladders from the 14th slot on the log. Shiza Kichuya who was actively involved in the three goals netted by his side, was benched in 83rd minute for Laudit Mavungo as the Reds wanted to continue enjoying midfield dominancy over the visitors.

As the final whistle sounded, Simba bagged three points plus four goals and remain the only mainland league outfit yet to be defeated from fifteen matches they have so far played this season. Elsewhere, at Namfua stadium in Singida, the hosts Singida United laboured to grab three points over Tanzania Prisons in their 1-0 win at home yesterday.

Singida United's win placed them fourth on the table with 27 points, a single point behind third-placed Young Africans. Meanwhile, Alexander Sanga reports that Njombe Mji Assistant coach, Mrage Kabange has applauded his squad after forcing a 2-2 draw with the hosts Mwadui FC at Mwadui complex on Saturday.

Njombe Mji FC goals were netted by Claide Wigenge in the 24th minute and Etienne Ngiladjoe in the 57th minute while Mwadui FC goals were scored by Salim Khamis through a penalty kick in the 62nd minute and a foul by Awesu Awesu in the 72nd minute. Though the draw was undesirable, Kabange said he was satisfied with his team's performance since the first half.

The former Simba SC player, Kabange said his team created a lot of chances, but they failed to convert them into goals. The former Mbeya Kwanza and Kagera Sugar coach added his defenders made mistakes which helped the host to equalise their two goals.

He promised to rectify their mistakes before their next match against Tanzania Prisons which will be played at Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya. Adding, he said they will work hard to make sure their teams avoid relegation. He said he was confident that his team will win their remaining matches of the second round.