Liberia: FC Bea Mountain Resumes Preparation for 2018 LFA League

Coach Smith in conversation with his players during training at the Kinjor sports pitch in Kinjor, Gaola District, Grand Cape Mount County.

Grand Cape Mount County-based second division side FC Bea Mountain (Gold Boys) resumed intensive training two weeks ago as part of preparations for the 2018 Liberia Football Association league.

FC Bea Mountain, currently under former national team coach Kaetu Smith, will play a friendly match against Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) on Sunday, February 4 at the Blue Field sports pitch on Lynch Street, Monrovia.

Members of the team's technical staff are deputy coach, Emmanuel Kaykay; goalkeeper trainer, Sunday Sieh; and team medic, Melvin Jerry, according to the team's administrative manager, Emmanuel Shoniyin.

Shoniyin also confirmed that the team has signed 13 new and inexperienced players as part of its preparation for the upcoming league season.

Some of the newly signed players are striker, Leon P. Quamie, who is on loan from Watanga FC; Abraham Dougbeh; goalkeeper, Allenton Semgbeh; and Karleo Karfaih (all from Barrack Young Controllers).

Others are Gbelly Wilson, from relegated second division side Holder FC, and William Sackie and Titus Kamara from Keitrace FC.

Shoniyin said the aim of his side's upcoming friendly match against BYC is to gauge how well newly signed coach Smith and the players are preparing for the LFA 2018 National Division 2 League.

"We are confident that each friendly game we play will help our players to improve, which we think will help enhance their skills and strength in preparation for the national league," he said.

Shoniyin said good deportment, timeliness and respect for the rules of the game are some of the key points coach Smith continues to call his players' attention to as he prepares them for the season.

"Good deportment, timeliness and respect for the rules of the game are some of the key steps every player must follow if he wishes his side to be counted among the successful teams at the end of every league, and so we are urging our players to follow all of those steps," Shoniyin said.

It may be recalled that the 'Gold Boys' started the LFA 2017 National League in poor form, but fought back during the second phase of the season to finish in the fifth position.