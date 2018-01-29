Liberia: 'Enforce Recovery of Liberia's Stolen Wealth'

The Better Future Foundation (BFF), the proponent of the Liberia Democracy Sustainability Platform (DSP), has called on President George Weah's Administration to adopt alternative and practical strategies aimed at winning the fight against corruption in the public sector.

In a release issued in Monrovia over the weekend, BFF proposed that the government launch a thorough assessment of all state apparatuses through comprehensive forensic audits geared towards promoting the fight against corruption.

According to the BFF release signed by its president, Augustine S. Arkoi, this would ensure transparency, accountability and probity in the implementation of national development programs and activities which over the years have been heavily dependent on foreign aid and donor support.

BFF specifically cautioned President Weah to set a 100-day time-frame where all past and current public officials at home and abroad who have illegitimately misappropriated public funds and other national assets to return said funds to the state to foster national development.

The foundation further proposed that any current or past public official who voluntarily returns stolen assets/funds into the custody of the state should be given presidential clemency.

BFF stressed that the success of the Liberian government under the presidency of George Weah rests not only on the President's courage, dedication and commitment, but also on the demonstration of the required political will to defeat corruption, which has become systemic and endemic in the country.

The foundation expressed serious concern that a whopping US$449 million has been taken out of Liberia. The foundation underscored the need for the new administration to scrupulously investigate said report as part of remedial measures aimed at protecting the growth and development of the Liberian economy.

According to BFF, the new Liberian leadership needs to take all necessary proactive measures aimed at sustaining the smooth operations of the state including meeting its monthly salary payment obligations to civil servants as well as the provision of basic social services, among others.

BFF expressed the fear that if the government fails to meet its obligations to the nation, there would be widespread public disenchantment with the potential to sooner or later undermine the integrity and credibility of the Weah Administration.

The civil society advocacy group further stressed the need for the new administration to prioritize and address the acute lack of infrastructure nationwide by ensuring the provision of adequate multi-purpose public facilities to host events of national and international significance.

"Deferring the issue of addressing the need for infrastructural development will continue to cause grave national embarrassments as it was glaringly demonstrated at the recent inauguration ceremony held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville," BFF pointed out.

BFF also referenced the inauguration program held at the Centennial Pavilion in Central Monrovia as well as the ceremony marking the certification of winners of the 2017 presidential and legislative elections held at the headquarters of the National Elections Commission (NEC) in Sinkor during which several key stakeholders and other dignitaries could not be accommodated for lack of sitting capacity.

The campaign to recover Liberia's stolen wealth, according to the BFF release, is part of its Liberia Democracy Sustainability Platform (DSP), which seeks to inspire national consensus building aimed at accelerating improved human security relations, respect for the rule of law, advocacy for infrastructural development as well as sustaining democratic governance in Liberia and the sub region.