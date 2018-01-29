29 January 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Zoegar, Quamie Appointed Minister and Deputy Minister At MYS

By Anthony Kokoi

Newly appointed Minister of Youth and Sports Zoegar Wilson (L), and Deputy Minister for Sports, G. Andy Quamie .

Former Mighty Barrolle and national team goalkeeper Zoegar Wilson and G. Andy Quamie have been appointed Minister and Deputy Minister respectively at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The two were appointed over the weekend by President George Weah.

Wilson once served as Assistant Minister for Administration at the ministry during the administration of former President Charles Taylor.

He had also served as Vice President for Technical Affairs for Mighty Barrolle Sports Association, President of the Trenton Chapter of Mighty Barrolle Sports Association in the United States, and currently serves as Vice President for International Affairs of Mighty Barrolle Sports Association.

Wilson replaced former Minister Saah N'Tow. He will be assisted by newly appointed Deputy Minister of Sports Andy Quamie, who is replacing former Deputy Minister Henry Yonton.

Quamie, among other positions, served as Match Commissioner and Inspector of the Confederation of African Football.

He currently serves as an executive member of the Liberia Football Association. Since his appointment as match commissioner for CAF in 2012, he has commissioned several FIFA and CAF international matches.

Others appointed at the Ministry of Youth and Sports included: Audrain R. Forbes-Smith, Deputy Minister for Administration; Famatta Brewer, Assistant Minister for Administration; and Millias Z. Sheriff, Assistant Minister for Technical and Vocational Education Training.

