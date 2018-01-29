Liberia: Pres. Weah Delivers First State of the Nation Address Today

President George Weah will today deliver his first State of the Nation Address to members of the 54th Legislature in a Joint Session. The ceremony starts at 2:00 p.m., but the President will begin his address at 4:00 p.m.

The President's address to the legislature is in consonance with Article 58 of the 1986 Constitution, which mandates the President of Liberia to report to the legislature on the state of the nation once a year and to present his or her legislative programs for the year. The report covers the economy, health, education, and other facets of the nation.

Article 58 states that the "President shall, on the fourth working Monday in January of each year, present the administration's Legislative Program, and shall once a year, report to the Legislature on the State of the Republic. In presenting the economic condition, the report shall cover expenditure as well as income."

The ceremony will take place in the William Richard Tolbert Joint Chambers of the Capitol Building, beginning at 2:00 p.m. with the ushering in of invited guests, according to Mildred Sayon, chief clerk of the House of Representatives.

The Joint Session of the 54th Legislature will be presided over by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bhofal Chambers.

It may be recalled that during his inaugural address on Monday, January 22 at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex, the President promised strong cooperation with lawmakers to impact the living standard of the people of Liberia through the enactment of necessary legislation.