Namibia: Former Minister Nghidinwa Laid to Rest

Over 1 000 people from all over the country gathered at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia cemetery at Nkurenkuru on Saturday for the burial of former cabinet minister Rosalia Nghidinwa, who died on 14 January.

The burial, which attracted people from as far as the //Karas region, was also attended by Founding President Sam Nujoma, vice president Nickey Iyambo, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and a host of members of parliament.

President Hage Geingob said in a speech read on his behalf that the legacy of the late Nghidinwa will never be forgotten.

"The legacy of comrade Nghidinwa's dedication to nation-building, the development of our country, and the social welfare of our people is one that will endure," he said.

Geingob said her death is not only a loss to her immediate family and community, but also to the Swapo Party, the government, and the nation at large.

Nghidinwa was also described by Nujoma as a person who dedicated herself to the liberation struggle.

He said Nghidinwa and the People's Liberation Army of Namibia's intelligence network helped wounded Plan combatants with medicines in the Mpungu and Nkurenkuru areas.

Nghidinwa served as deputy minister of labour and social welfare between 2000 and 2005, and as home affairs minister from 2005 to 2012.

She was then appointed gender equality and child welfare minister in December 2012, a position she held until her retirement in 2015.

- Nampa