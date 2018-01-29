South Africa: Three Dead, Two Children Still Missing in KZN Thunderstorm Chaos

Three people, including a nine-year-old boy, have died as a result of severe storms that have battered parts of northern KwaZulu-Natal since Thursday, the provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) has said.

"Today (Sunday) police have confirmed the recovery of three bodies at Overdale Farm in Dundee under uMzinyathi District Municipality. The bodies were recovered following a massive storm that has been battering the areas of Dundee, Ladysmith and Newcastle since Thursday last week," said Cogta in a statement.

The body of Snethemba Nxumalo, 31, was found on the banks of the Ohlanga River while that of Sakheni Ncube, 38, believed to be a doctor, was found floating in the river. Nine-year-old Ayabonga Steele's body was also recovered in the river, according to the department.

MEC for KwaZulu-Natal Cogta, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has sent condolences to the families of the deceased.

"We urge the public to be careful as more severe thunderstorms are predicted, especially in the northern parts of our province and along the berg," she said.

Dube-Ncube said the province was "not taking any chances" and had activated its disaster management teams at the beginning of summer.

"Without fail, we ensure that our teams respond with speed to offer much needed help. We appeal to the public to heed our warnings via radio at all times to minimise disasters," she said.

The police's search and rescue units were continuing with a search for two children who went missing following the thunderstorms, the department added.

