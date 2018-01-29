Liberia: Sime Darby, PAC Smoke Peace Pipe

Sime Darby Plantation Liberia (SDPL) and the Project Affected Community (PAC) in Grand Cape Mount County have smoked peace pipe, aimed at putting aside their differences.

The eye-catching ceremony which includes the gowning of SDPL General Manager David Parker as well groundbreaking for the construction of a modern PAC office took place Friday, January 26, 2018, in Ballah's Town Grand Cape Mount County.

Dozens of residents of the town and other surrounding towns, local and national government officials, employees and staff of the company were in attendance for the red-lettered occasion which comes on the heels of commitment by both parties to remain engaged.

In remarks, SDPL General Manager, David Parker puts the cost of the project at twenty-five thousand United States dollars (US$ 25,000.00). The work is expected to get underway this week.

Mr. Parker said prior to the completion of the building, the company would ensure would-be staffers undergo about two to three months intensive training to prepare them for the management and maintenance of the structure.

According to the SDPL General Manager, the company remains opened at all times to the community for dialogue to move both parties (the community and the company) forward for the good of all sides.

"We have to work together, respect each other and understand each other, if we want to go far and not quickly. We must have respect and mutual understanding for each other, we can together do better," Manager Parker told the gathering.

"The company does not hide any secret from the PAC, the Communities or the country at large, because its agenda is very simple and clear for the people and the country as a whole."

"The goal of the company is to develop oil palm in the country, particularly Bomi and cape Mount Counties but it intends to do so in harmony with the people."

"All of our plans are open and transparent. In terms of our commitment to social and economy improvements in Bomi and Cape Mount Counties, they are also transparent and are documented within our concession agreement."

Mr. Parker said this is intended to ensure that everybody in the two counties has access to the information, adding "with this, every person can be aware of what and what not to expect from the company in terms of its social corporate responsibilities."

Also, Bomi County Senator, Sando Johnson has warned the residents to stay away from violence against concession companies operating in their various areas.

Senator Johnson said violence can lead to so many negative things, as it can thwart the growth and development of the areas.

"To you our citizens, do not demonstrate, stay away from violence because every time you demonstrate, lives will be destroyed, properties will be damaged; so all of us must live like civilized people we are," Sen. Johnson warned.

The Bomi County Senator at the same time lauded the present Management team of the SDPL headed by David Parker for reaching out to the people, something claims previous management did not do.

For their part, the citizens of the areas thanked the company and offered sincere apology to SDPL for the recent action on the part of their children against the company.

Madam Bendu Zarzar said it was the intention as elders and adults of the areas for the children to stage protest against the company, adding "certain persons among us led the children into what they did against the company."

"Mr. Parker, we want to say here on behalf of our children that we are very sorry for the incident but it was some people who took the children into what they did against Sime Darby, so we say again, we are very sorry."

A protest staged sometimes ago by residents of the PAC against the company in demand of school bus to transport students to and fro school was brought under control by the Liberia National Police.