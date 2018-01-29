Tanzania: Kwimba Killings - We Shouldn't Allow Back Barbarism in Lake Zone

editorial

LAST Saturday, our sister paper, HabariLeo, reported a bizarre killing of three women in Kwimba District of Mwanza Region, reportedly by unknown 'judges' who took upon themselves to lynch their victims, having intercepted them as they walked home after farm work.

Whatever their motives, these henous individuals must be arrested as a matter of urgency. We wouldn't like to 'jump the gun' as it were, by telling the police what to do, yet we strongly feel these brutal killings could have a lot to do with superstitious beliefs, apparently rampant across society, and in the areas in question, in particular.

Such primitive acts, based on equally outdated beliefs, should have no place in modern Tanzania, now in a hurry to an industrial society; and since industry runs on machines and bright brains, we should exercise 'zero tolerance' towards any tendencies to take the rest of us back to the dark ages of sorcery and witchcraft.

Indeed, there should be no room for 'jungle justice' in this country, for whatever reason, grudge or cause for revenge against anyone may harbour; we read in holy writ that revenge belongs to the Creator alone; otherwise, we've the police and law court as legitimate recourse for anyone with a grudge or case against a neighbour.

According to reports from Kwimba, the authorities seem hard put to address the issue; needless to say, this is obviously an old issue in a region and zone used to killings of women, especially old men spotting red eyes - as if the colour of one's eyes betray anything apart from lack of sleep - and so we would expect immediate action taken against the culprits;

it doesn't pay to start talking about the future now, such as telling women to start walking in groups every time they venture out of their huts; what's needed from these village 'advisors' is action, not lame advice.

We certainly cannot afford going back to the days hoodlums hunted down sole women like sport dik dik - and often got away with it, possibly with help from neighbours too afraid to risk reprisal; if anything, our police force is better organised these days than ever before.

The police are not just efficient at tracking down suspected criminals; they also have the wherewithal to protect whistle-blowers. We would honestly wish to believe that what happened in Kwimba last week was some 'one-off' incident that will be dealt with - once for all. For the opposite is not just dastardly, but costly as well. Killers, watch out!