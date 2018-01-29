South Africa: Trainspotter - the Purge

column

The purge must happen. But to whom must it happen? What must happen to those it happens to? (Drawing and quartering? Internet shaming? Life in jail?) And what happens if it doesn't go all the way to the top? By RICHARD POPLAK.

How's this for the plot of a sci-fi horror trilogy: the year is 2022, the American economy is pumping, unemployment has been reduced to 1 percent, and crime is at an all-time low. In order to maintain this statistical near utopia, and thanks to the wisdom of the New Founding Fathers, once a year the United States government puts the cops and the military on ice, suspends all emergency services, and from 7pm till 7am all crime is permitted, including murder. This, the reasoning goes, allows the rage buried in the American soul an outlet: the men with the hugest guns and the hugest grievances are legally permitted to visit their murderous inclinations upon the usual targets: women and minorities. When we first encounter this holiday, it has already devolved from an insane attempt at spiritual renewal - think Thanksgiving with a TEC-9 - into an ungodly, live-streamed first person shooter. And while the initial film is told...