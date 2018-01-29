Cameroon: U-23 Cycling Race of Hope - Preparations Reach High Gear

The last preparatory meeting took place at the conference room of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education in Yaounde on Friday January 26, 2018.

The first edition of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in cycling called "Tour de l'espoir UCI" will take place in Cameroon from January 31 to February 4, 2018. Ahead of this important event preparations have reached high gear in the country.

The last preparatory meeting took place at the conference room of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education in Yaounde on Friday January 26, 2018.

The meeting which was presided at by the Secretary General in the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education Oumarou Tado brought together officials of Vivendi Sports, the Cameroon Cycling Federation, officials of the Centre Region as well as partner ministries.

Speaking at the meeting, Oumarou Tado assured the organisers of the support of government and called on them to work hand-in-glove to ensure that the competition takes place in good condition.

The heads of the different sub committees took turns to present the state of preparedness of their committees. The Representative of Vivendi Sports, Robins Tchale Watchou, said preparations are going on smoothly but for some hitches notably the road network in some areas. He said everything is being done to ensure that the roads are intact before the competition?

A total of 15 teams from 15 countries will take part in the cycling tournament which is organised by Vivendi Sports, the International Cycling Union (UCI) and the Cameroon Cycling Federation (FECACYLISME).

The participating countries are Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Morocco, Mali, Mauritius, South Africa, Rwanda, Tunisia, Vietnam and Egypt.