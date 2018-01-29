Cameroon: FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers - Cameroon Eliminated

The Junior Lionesses of Cameroon lost to the Black Princesses of Ghana 0-3 on Saturday, January 27, 2018 during the second leg of the last qualifier in Cape Coast.

The National Women's U-20 Football squad has been booted out of the race for the 2018 FIFA Women World Cup in France. The Junior Lionesses of Cameroon lost to the Black Princesses of Ghana 0-3 on Saturday, January 27, 2018 during the second leg of the last qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana.

Following last Saturday's defeat, Cameroon lost the opportunity to qualify for their first World Cup and will therefore not be present in France. After playing a 1-1 tie in the away leg in Yaounde, the Junior Lionesses had to win the match to pick their qualification ticket for the tournament.

Ghana's goals were scored by Ernestina Abambila, Priscilla Adubea and Sandra Owusu Ansah. Ghana therefore qualified for the World Cup on a 4-1 aggregate win over Cameroon. The Junior Lionesses on their part could not contain a strong Ghanaian side and were simply harmless. The team failed to meet their objective which was to score and not concede any goal.

The Ghanaians had an advantage over their Cameroonian counterparts following the 1-1 draw played in Yaounde a fortnight ago. In spite of efforts made by the Lionesses to fight back they were unable to overcome the Ghanaians. Ghana now qualifies for the FIFA U-20 World Cup which will take place in France from August 5 - 24, 2018.

Meanwhile, the Falconets of Nigeria beat South Africa 6-0 in Lagos to qualify for the World Cup. Both Nigeria and Ghana represented Africa in the previous edition in New Zealand two years ago and will represent the continent again in this year's edition.

Nigeria will be participating in the World Cup for the ninth successive time in that category while Ghana will be participating in the tournament for the fifth successive time. Only three teams have represented Africa at the U-20 Women's World Cup. They are Nigeria, Ghana, and Congo DR, with the latter taking part in 2006 and 2008.