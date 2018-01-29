Zimbabwe: Chamisa, Biti Vow to Take Tsvangirai to State House

Photo: New Zimbabwe

MDC Alliance leadersDouglas Mwonzora, Tendai Biti and Nelson Chamisa (file photo).

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) Vice President Nelson Chamisa says his party is ready to take wrestle power from ZanuPF by voting party president, Morgan Tsvangirai to power in this year's general elections.

He said after a long struggle spanning 18 years, the party is now walking towards its electoral victory to change the nation with the support of loyal party members.

Addressing party supporters at Sakubva Beit Hall grounds in Mutare during an MDC Alliance rally on Saturday, Chamisa hailed the opposition party's sympathizers for their bravery during its difficult times while vowing to wrestle power from the ruling ZANU PF.

He assured the party's legion of fans that an electoral victory was within reach as he showed confidence of upsetting the ruling , ZanuPF, in the forthcoming elections.

"18 years supporting the party is not easy and for that i want to thank you and tell you also that the change is here," said Chamisa.

He said the bravery shows that the opposition party is able to withstand all the bad and good times when its elected into power this year.

He said they learnt the ropes, on how to govern the country, during the Government of National Unity spanning between 2009 to 2013.

"Everyone clearly knows that during the inclusive government, MDC proved that it has what it takes to change the nation.

"Governance is not an issue with us, even Mugabe ended up asking advises from us on certain things," he said adding that people should work together in building the nation and however discourage violence.

Formed in 1999, the MDC-T has seen several of its supporters being victims of politically motivated violence while some some of its leaders have been jailed without trial during the Robert Mugabe era.

Its leader, Morgan Tsvangirai , has been in the past been badly beaten for opposing Mugabe and his regime.

Currently three MDC-T members are languishing at Chikurubi Maximum prison in a move that has been described as political motivated.

Another alliance official, Tendai Biti said 2018 is the time to end the MDC's struggle.

"We have come a long way since September 1999 when we launched this party and we have lost many members along the way.

"Now is the time to end what we have been fighting for and for this we will do it by sending Tsvangirai to state house," said Biti.

MDC youth Assembly leader, Happymore Chidziva is also confident that the MDC will take over from the ruling party.

"At this point in time, us the young generation we promise to participate in voting and make sure that party is going to win," said Chidziva.

However, the alliance which has been facing a leadership crisis, as its leader, Tsvangirai , is bedridden, will have to shrug off stiff competition from ZanuPF, who seem to have gained more confidence after the ouster of long serving president, Mugabe and his G40 cabal.

Mugabe has since been replaced by long time lieutenant, Emmerson Mnangagwa, after the army intervened in November last year.