Liberia: Unicef-Liberia Staff Get New Leaderships

UNICEF Liberia Staff Association (ULSA) Friday inducted its newly elected officials to administer the affairs of the organization for two years.

Those installed into office are: Mr. John J. Weah, President, Mrs. Madea Reeves-Fully, Vice President, Mrs. Emily W. Jallah Secretary, Mrs. Elizabeth Kendor-Okai, Treasurer, Mr. Amos Boyah Kawreh Jr. Social Secretary and Mr. Mamadee M. Fofana Auditor.

In various speeches the Outgoing ULSA President Mr. Albert Johnson who is the first Cousin to Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf lauded the management of UNICEF for the support given to him during his tenure and called on them to continue the same support to the newly inducted leadership.

Mr. Johnson cautioned the new leadership to have mutual respect for one another and always engage management positively on behalf of the Staff.

The President Inducted of ULSA John J. Weah who hailed from Grandcess, Grand Kru County where the Liberian President, George Manneh Weah came from.

In his inaugural speech, ULSA president John J. Weah said he will seek improvement in the condition of service including capacity building programs for staff members.

He lauded UNICEF Country Director, Dr. Suleiman Braimoh for his excellent leadership and the cordial relationship they have enjoyed over the years and called for such relationship to continue between the Staff Association and Management.

Mr. Weah assured his leadership commitment and dedication in working with management to create an equal and inclusive work environment.

UNICEF Country Director Dr. Suleiman Braimoh Committed the management continuous support to the Staff Association.