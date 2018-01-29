Liberia: Golden Veroleum Sued for U.S.$643,005 Debt

The Commercial Court at the Temple of Justice has summoned Golden Veroleum (Liberia) to answer to a US$643,005 action of debt filed against it by Tropical Logistics Liberia, Inc.

"You are hereby requested to issue a writ of summon on the defendant to file its answer or formal appearance on or before January 2018 and that upon their failure to appear, judgment will be rendered against them by default," the court said.

Tropical Logistic Liberia, in its lawsuit alleges that sometimes in January 2017, the defendant through its procurement department put up a tender for transport services and the company bided for same and became winner of said tender.

The complainant said pursuant to the fiscal year 2017 transportation service agreement, it performed several tasks for the defendant including transporting assorted materials from Monrovia to other parts of Liberia, made payment for storage of containers, made payment for forklift rental, which sum up to US$643,005.

According to the complainant, after performing the necessary job for the defendant it submitted invoices concerning the above mentioned payments but Golden Veroleum failed and neglected to pay said amount.

Tropical Logistic said Golden Veroleum became illusive in that it conducted itself in the manner and form and engaged in tactics of dribbling and pushing plaintiff around to avoid paying its money which clearly necessitated this action, as result of the services performed.

The company wants the court to adjudged the defendant liable and cause it to pay the plaintiff the amount of US$643,005 nothing that action of debt will lie to recover the full sum of money owes it given the terms and condition of the agreement and services performed.

Nas Mulbah